Spotify Explores the Future of Music Playlists With Token-Enabled Testing

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Spotify Explores the Future of Music Playlists With Token-Enabled Testing

Bitcoinist - Savannah Fortis
2023-02-24 14:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Web3 and NFT use cases have reached a new level with Spotify’s new “Token-enabled Playlists.” A Web3 gaming and Media entertainment platform, Overlord, announced the news on February 22 via Twitter.
According to the announcement, the service will allow non-fungible token holders to connect their Web3 wallets and listen to a selected music playlist. The service pilot is now available to android users in the UK, US, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand.

Special Playlist For Users Through Web3

The music industry saw several NFT funding rounds, sales, and partnerships as several firms and artists, including Spotify, embraced Web3. Spotify is a global digital podcast, music, and video service platform that enables users to stream millions of music playlists and other content.
The latest development could be a further step into the Web3 space. Last year, the platform allowed artists to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their profiles.
The new report claims that the token-enabled playlist service is available to NFT holders on Fluf, Overload, Kingship, and Moonbirds platforms. The service would allow users to access carefully selected music playlists subject to updates during the three-month pilot. Also, it would only be accessible to members of the communities through a unique link.
As per Overlord’s tweet, only holders of its Creepz NFT project can connect their Web3 wallets on Spotify to access the curated playlist. Although Overlord broke this news, the Spotify team confirmed it with a tweet reply, expressing their excitement to explore the new offer.
The Universal Music Group NFT band Kingship also shared the story on its Twitter page. The platform noted that it created a token-enabled playlist for NFT holders, featuring artists such as Queen, Snoop Dogg, Missy Eliott, and Led Zeppelin.
Also, Apoorv Lathey, the lead developer at NFTX, an NFT liquidity protocol, shared a screenshot from the new service pilot. The screenshot showed step-by-step instructions to connect to Kingship’s selected playlist on Spotify.
Following Lathey’s screenshot, NFT holders can access the service when they link to their Metamask, Ledger Live, Rainbow, Trust Wallet, or Zerion wallets.

Spotify And Others Stepping Deeper Into Web3

In a statement, a spokesperson for Spotify told reporters that the platform conducts routine tests to improve its user experience. Per the spokesperson, some of the tests allow for a better user experience while others end up as learning processes.
This statement implies that Spotify is committed to providing the best services for its users. However, the firm did not give more details regarding its plans for a public roll-out of the service when the pilot ends.
Related Reading: Polygon (MATIC) Sets Sights On Cardano’s Spot After Flipping Dogecoin
Spotify isn’t the only music platform to enable a Web3 and metaverse entertainment experience. Other musical platforms such as Audius have threaded this path, adding features that allow users to earn money from listening to music.
Audius, a crypto-related music streaming service, has a feature that allows users to earn rewards in AUDIO (Audius native token) for using the app. Also, other firms, such as Royal and Anotherblock, enable artists to sell music royalties as fractionalized NFTs.
Featured image from Spotify, Chart from TradingView.com
View full text