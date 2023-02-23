copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-23)
Binance
2023-02-23 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, up by 1.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,585 and $24,600 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,401, up by 1.29%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, KEY, and ACH, up by 42%, 30%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Hong Kong Backs Web3 With $6.4M in Annual Budget
- Israel's Central Bank Proposes Rules for Stablecoins Including 100% Reserve Requirement
Market movers:
- ETH: $1667.32 (+1.72%)
- BNB: $311.6 (+1.60%)
- XRP: $0.394 (+1.52%)
- ADA: $0.3917 (+2.24%)
- MATIC: $1.3876 (+3.35%)
- DOGE: $0.08557 (+0.66%)
- SOL: $24.44 (+3.60%)
- DOT: $7.272 (+3.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001333 (+4.47%)
- LTC: $94.74 (-0.50%)
Top gainers on Binance:
