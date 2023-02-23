Sandeep Nailwal Addresses Some Issues With Polygonscan

This article has been republished with permission from CoinEdition.

Polygonscan network explorer faces network outage.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal addressed the issue on Twitter.

Speculation and rumors regarding Polygon’s blockchain being down started circulating.

Network explorer Polygonscan suffered some issues, which led to the blockchain not processing any transactions for a short span of time. Some users even began speculating that the network had faced an outage.

The co-founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal, addressed the community on Twitter about Polygonscan having some issues. He also advised the community to use OKLink Explorer while it is being fixed.

It seems like Polygonscan is having some issues. You can use OKLink explorer in the meanwhile — Sandeep | Polygon Top 3 by impact (@sandeepnailwal) February 22, 2023

However, the outage of Polygonscan Explorer triggered rumors that the Polygon blockchain was down. The Polygon team also addressed the fact that the issue was due to a few nodes falling out of sync. Even though Polygon blockchain hasn’t faced an outage at the present, the last outage occurred, last year.

The Polygonscan issues surfaced slightly after Polygon announced the layoffs of 20% of its employees. The decision has affected around 100 employees. The Polygon team announced that the layoff was part of its consolidation process.

In the layoff announcement, the company also stressed the company’s sturdiness, revealing that it has more than $250 million in treasury alongside 1.9 billion MATIC.

The layoff announcement stated:

The treasury remains healthy, with a balance of more than $250 million and more than 1.9 billion MATIC, and we have crystallized our strategy for the next several years to help drive mass adoption of Web3 by scaling Ethereum.

Following the outage of Polygonscan, some Twitter users also teased Nailwal under his tweet. A Twitter user stated, “I hope you didn’t lay off the people who maintain Polyscan,” indirectly poking him for the recent layoff.

