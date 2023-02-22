Exchange
Ankr and Tencent Cloud Join Forces to Disrupt Web3 Infrastructure Space

Thana - CoinCu
2023-02-23 06:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CoinCu.
Key Points:
  • The collaboration between Ankr and Tencent Cloud will create a readily available blockchain connection for companies and Web3 organizations.
  • Tencent Cloud will support Web3 developers and businesses in areas such as security, storage, identity management, development tools, and data analysis through the Web3 Ecosystem Alliance.
Ankr has recently announced a partnership with Tencent Cloud to provide a new service that caters to thousands of apps, games, virtual worlds, and companies requiring reliable connections to blockchain data.
On February 22, Coincu reported Tencent Cloud, a technology company, announced its support for the development of Web3, which is a decentralized internet ecosystem. They will introduce a series of blockchain API services and a Metaverse-in-a-Box product to help Web3 developers.
As part of the Web3 Ecosystem Alliance, Tencent Cloud will extend its support to Web3 developers and businesses in areas such as security, storage, identity management, development tools, and data analysis. To achieve this, the company will provide cloud service vouchers, marketing workshops, and opportunities for publicity to enhance the visibility of Web3-related projects.
Ankr has officially entered into a partnership to develop a comprehensive range of blockchain API services, leveraging a high-performing, globally distributed, and decentralized network of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes.
Ankr @tencentcloud We’re very excited to announce a partnership with Tencent Cloud to provide a new service catering to thousands of apps, games, virtual worlds, and companies needing connections to blockchain data Sounds like a
— Ankr (@ankr) February 22, 2023
These new services will cater to a wide range of applications, games, virtual worlds, and companies requiring reliable and secure connections to blockchain data. Additionally, enterprises will now be able to launch a dedicated blockchain node cluster by leveraging Tencent Cloud’s infrastructure alongside Ankr’s globally distributed bare-metal servers.
Partnering with Tencent Cloud is a big step forward in upgrading web3 infrastructure to handle adoption from some of the world’s largest organizations entering the space. Together we shall provide a gateway to blockchain data that is easier to access and more performant.
Chandler Song, Co-Founder & CEO, Ankr said in a statement
The collaboration between Ankr and Tencent Cloud will create a readily available blockchain connection for a multitude of companies and Web3 organizations. By leveraging Ankr’s extensive blockchain infrastructure solutions alongside Tencent Cloud’s expertise, users will have access to dedicated nodes, allowing them to deploy smart contracts and read or write blockchain data with the highest performance, reliability, and security levels.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Thana
Coincu News
View full text