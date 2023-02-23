Get Ready for the Ultimate NFT Event – Veecon 2023 Has Announced Its Star-Studded Lineup!

This article has been republished with permission from NFTEvening.

Serial entrepreneur, VeeFriends founder, and NFT thought leader Gary Vee announces the first round of VeeCon 2023 speakers and entertainment headliners. The three-day VeeFriends superconference features rap legend Busta Rhymes as its featured opening night headline artist this year! Furthermore, the event takes place on May 18 and is all set to host a plethora of esteemed guests across industries like business, technology, and art. So, let’s take a look at the initial lineup for VeeCon 2023.

Veecon 2023: Everything You Should Know

VeeCon 2023 is the second annual NFT-ticketed conference hosted by Gary ‘Vee’ Vaynerchuk. Essentially, the annual conference is a celebration of the NFT/Web3 ecosystem presented by his hugely successful NFT project ‘VeeFriends’. The event also offers attendees the opportunity to participate in programming about various topics. These include business, marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation, ideas, creativity, and competition.

This year, rap icon Busta Rhymes headlines the entertainment at the opening night of VeeCon on May 18th. This multi-day super conference takes place at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and also at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Moreover, the multi-day event runs from May 18 to 20, 2023. Additionally, Vaynerchuk has revealed the growing lineup of entrepreneurs, artists, and influencers from around the world. The esteemed guests participate in speeches, panels, and also fireside chats. The topics covered include business, innovation, technology, marketing, and pop culture.

VeeFriends Series 1 token holders receive their tickets to VeeCon 2023 directly in their wallets via an airdrop in the coming weeks. Further, non-VeeFriends Series 1 token holders may still attend the event by buying a ticket on secondary markets such as OpenSea. More ticketing information is found here.

The VC23 Lineup So Far

The first extraordinary lineup of iconic keynote speakers, innovative and educational talks, and panels at VeeCon 2023 are as follows:

Adam Brotman, CEO & Co-Founder of Forum3

AJ Vaynerchuk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VaynerSports

Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends

Andy8052, Founder of Tessera

Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner of Backstage Capital

Avery Akkineni, President of Vayner3

Betty, CEO and Co-Founder of Deadfellaz

Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc.

Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author, and Entrepreneur

Brilly, Artist

Carly Reilly, Founder and Host of Overpriced JPEGs

Carolyn Everson, Senior Advisor at Permira

Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer at Journey Luxury and Fashion Innovator

Chris Lyons, President of Web3 Media at a16z crypto

Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn

Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici), Founder of Welcome To The Block

David Rodolitz, Founder and CEO of Flyfish Club

Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, CEO of The Shark Group, CEO and Founder of FUBU

Deepak Chopra, Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global

DeeZe, Director of Vibes at Tessera

Eric Thomas, No. 1 Motivational Speaker in The World

Eric Wattenberg, CEO of VaynerWATT

Erik Zettersten, Head of Technology at VeeFriends

Fonz, CEO of tokenproof

Gfunk, CEO and Founder of Pixel Vault

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer of LEDGER

!llmind, Music Producer of Squad Of Knights

Imari Oliver, Founder and CEO of Bond and Play

Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc.

Jaiden Stipp, Artist and Creator of Jastidesigns LLC

Jasmine Maietta, Founder and CEO of round21

Jeff Carvalho, Founder of Burrata / Highsnobiety

Jeff Staple, Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department

Jen Stark, Artist and Creator of The Vortex Collection, Cosmos and more

Jenny from the blockchain, Content Creator, Head of Marketing for evaluate.xyz, Co-host of NFT Catcher Pod

Jimmy McNelis, CEO of Nameless

John Henry, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP

Julie Pacino, Filmmaker and Photographer, Creator of Keepers of the Inn

Lisa Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Beauties

Maha Abouelenein, CEO and Founder of Digital and Savvy

MaryRuth Ghiyam, Founder and CEO of MaryRuth Organics

Matt Van Horn, Co-Founder of June

May Niu, Director of Media Operations of VeeFriends

Miguel Patricio, CEO of Kraft Heinz

MUMBOT, Artist & Creator of MUMBOT WORLD

Nyla Hayes, Artist, Founder and CEO of Long Neckie Ladies

Peter Chun, Global Head of Platform at VaynerX

Pop Wonder, Artist

Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak

Rafael Ilishayev, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff

Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder of Boardroom

Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel

Richerd, Co-Founder of Manifold

Sam Hysell, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of nft now

Sara Baumann, Artist and Founder of Women and Weapons

Scooter Braun, Founder of SB Projects, CEO of HYBE America

Shonduras, Founder of The Spacestation!

Sian Morson, Founder of The BlkChain

SLOTH, Artist and Founder, Creator of Chilled SLOTH

Snowfro, Founder of Art Blocks, Creator of Chromie Squiggle

Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur, Author, and Host of “The Diary of a CEO”

Swan Sit, Web3 Advisor and Creator

Tom Bilyeu, CEO of Impact Theory

An Exciting Event from VeeFriends

We spoke with Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends, about today’s announcement. Here’s what he had to say:

‘It is beyond exciting for VeeFriends to be able to host this event again, and set it up on the ambition and framework of bringing value to attendees. For entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives to meet, network and build potential business opportunities with an impact of a lifetime – this is what VeeFriends is all about. Specifically for this year’s event – I am very excited to see the level of diversity and impact that our speakers will bring to the audience; it is going to be a huge opportunity to learn and garner insights of the world’s leading minds.’

For further information on VeeCon 2023, you may check out their official website and stay tuned to the latest news via the official VeeCon Twitter.

