Get Ready for the Ultimate NFT Event – Veecon 2023 Has Announced Its Star-Studded Lineup!

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Get Ready for the Ultimate NFT Event – Veecon 2023 Has Announced Its Star-Studded Lineup!

Vineet - NFTEvening
2023-02-23 07:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from NFTEvening.
Serial entrepreneur, VeeFriends founder, and NFT thought leader Gary Vee announces the first round of VeeCon 2023 speakers and entertainment headliners. The three-day VeeFriends superconference features rap legend Busta Rhymes as its featured opening night headline artist this year! Furthermore, the event takes place on May 18 and is all set to host a plethora of esteemed guests across industries like business, technology, and art. So, let’s take a look at the initial lineup for VeeCon 2023.

Veecon 2023: Everything You Should Know

VeeCon 2023 is the second annual NFT-ticketed conference hosted by Gary ‘Vee’ Vaynerchuk. Essentially, the annual conference is a celebration of the NFT/Web3 ecosystem presented by his hugely successful NFT project ‘VeeFriends’. The event also offers attendees the opportunity to participate in programming about various topics. These include business, marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation, ideas, creativity, and competition.
This year, rap icon Busta Rhymes headlines the entertainment at the opening night of VeeCon on May 18th. This multi-day super conference takes place at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and also at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Moreover, the multi-day event runs from May 18 to 20, 2023. Additionally, Vaynerchuk has revealed the growing lineup of entrepreneurs, artists, and influencers from around the world. The esteemed guests participate in speeches, panels, and also fireside chats. The topics covered include business, innovation, technology, marketing, and pop culture.
VeeFriends Series 1 token holders receive their tickets to VeeCon 2023 directly in their wallets via an airdrop in the coming weeks. Further, non-VeeFriends Series 1 token holders may still attend the event by buying a ticket on secondary markets such as OpenSea. More ticketing information is found here.

The VC23 Lineup So Far

The first extraordinary lineup of iconic keynote speakers, innovative and educational talks, and panels at VeeCon 2023 are as follows:
  • Adam Brotman, CEO & Co-Founder of Forum3
  • AJ Vaynerchuk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VaynerSports
  • Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends
  • Andy8052, Founder of Tessera
  • Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner of Backstage Capital
  • Avery Akkineni, President of Vayner3
  • Betty, CEO and Co-Founder of Deadfellaz
  • Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc.
  • Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author, and Entrepreneur
  • Brilly, Artist
  • Carly Reilly, Founder and Host of Overpriced JPEGs
  • Carolyn Everson, Senior Advisor at Permira
  • Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer at Journey Luxury and Fashion Innovator
  • Chris Lyons, President of Web3 Media at a16z crypto
  • Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn
  • Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici), Founder of Welcome To The Block
  • David Rodolitz, Founder and CEO of Flyfish Club
  • Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, CEO of The Shark Group, CEO and Founder of FUBU
  • Deepak Chopra, Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global
  • DeeZe, Director of Vibes at Tessera
  • Eric Thomas, No. 1 Motivational Speaker in The World
  • Eric Wattenberg, CEO of VaynerWATT
  • Erik Zettersten, Head of Technology at VeeFriends
  • Fonz, CEO of tokenproof
  • Gfunk, CEO and Founder of Pixel Vault
  • Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer of LEDGER
  • !llmind, Music Producer of Squad Of Knights
  • Imari Oliver, Founder and CEO of Bond and Play
  • Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc.
  • Jaiden Stipp, Artist and Creator of Jastidesigns LLC
  • Jasmine Maietta, Founder and CEO of round21
  • Jeff Carvalho, Founder of Burrata / Highsnobiety
  • Jeff Staple, Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department
  • Jen Stark, Artist and Creator of The Vortex Collection, Cosmos and more
  • Jenny from the blockchain, Content Creator, Head of Marketing for evaluate.xyz, Co-host of NFT Catcher Pod
  • Jimmy McNelis, CEO of Nameless
  • John Henry, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP
  • Julie Pacino, Filmmaker and Photographer, Creator of Keepers of the Inn
  • Lisa Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Beauties
  • Maha Abouelenein, CEO and Founder of Digital and Savvy
  • MaryRuth Ghiyam, Founder and CEO of MaryRuth Organics
  • Matt Van Horn, Co-Founder of June
  • May Niu, Director of Media Operations of VeeFriends
  • Miguel Patricio, CEO of Kraft Heinz
  • MUMBOT, Artist & Creator of MUMBOT WORLD
  • Nyla Hayes, Artist, Founder and CEO of Long Neckie Ladies
  • Peter Chun, Global Head of Platform at VaynerX
  • Pop Wonder, Artist
  • Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak
  • Rafael Ilishayev, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff
  • Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder of Boardroom
  • Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel
  • Richerd, Co-Founder of Manifold
  • Sam Hysell, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of nft now
  • Sara Baumann, Artist and Founder of Women and Weapons
  • Scooter Braun, Founder of SB Projects, CEO of HYBE America
  • Shonduras, Founder of The Spacestation!
  • Sian Morson, Founder of The BlkChain
  • SLOTH, Artist and Founder, Creator of Chilled SLOTH
  • Snowfro, Founder of Art Blocks, Creator of Chromie Squiggle
  • Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur, Author, and Host of “The Diary of a CEO”
  • Swan Sit, Web3 Advisor and Creator
  • Tom Bilyeu, CEO of Impact Theory

An Exciting Event from VeeFriends

We spoke with Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends, about today’s announcement. Here’s what he had to say:
‘It is beyond exciting for VeeFriends to be able to host this event again, and set it up on the ambition and framework of bringing value to attendees. For entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives to meet, network and build potential business opportunities with an impact of a lifetime – this is what VeeFriends is all about. Specifically for this year’s event – I am very excited to see the level of diversity and impact that our speakers will bring to the audience; it is going to be a huge opportunity to learn and garner insights of the world’s leading minds.’
For further information on VeeCon 2023, you may check out their official website and stay tuned to the latest news via the official VeeCon Twitter.
The post Get Ready for the Ultimate NFT Event – Veecon 2023 Has Announced its Star-Studded Lineup! appeared first on NFT Evening.
View full text