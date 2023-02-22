Google Cloud Partners With Tezos Blockchain to Develop Web3 Tech

This article has been republished with permission from Cointelegraph.

Google's cloud computing arm has added another string to its Web3 bow, with a new partnership to see it becoming a network validator on the Tezos blockchain.

On Feb. 22, Tezos Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation supporting the Tezos blockchain announced it has teamed up with Google Cloud which will allow customers of the cloud computing business to deploy Tezos nodes and build Web3 applications on the blockchain.

Tezos is a blockchain-based smart contract platform used to power decentralized applications, similar to Ethereum, Cardano and among others. Corporates that have used Tezos include gaming giant Ubisoft and the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Big news! @googlecloud is now an official Tezos baker, giving Google Cloud customers access to Tezos’ #blockchain technology. Looking forward to seeing how this partnership unfolds for the Tezos community — Tezos (@tezos) February 22, 2023

This partnership also will make it possible for companies and developers to host and deploy RPC (Remote Procedure Call) nodes for Web3 applications using the Tezos blockchain and Google Cloud's infrastructure.

The Tezos Foundation will provide new and existing Google Cloud customers access to its corporate baking program. Through the program, Tezos will offer Google Cloud customers that are interested in building Web3 applications, easy deployment of nodes and indexers on the Tezos protocol.

The partnership is also set to provide select Tezos incubator startups with Google Cloud credits and mentorship via the Google for Startups Cloud Program.

“At Google Cloud, we’re providing secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications,” said James Tromans, Engineering Director, Web3 at Google Cloud.

Meanwhile, Tezos Foundation's Chief Commercial Officer, Mason Edwards, said the partnership was a step toward achieving institutional adoption and mass-market opportunities for Web3 technology.

In January 2022, Google Cloud established a dedicated team for digital assets, aimed at facilitating the growth and advancement of the blockchain ecosystem. The team's primary objective was to assist Google Cloud's clients in generating, exchanging, preserving value, and introducing novel products on blockchain-powered platforms

In October 2022, the Near Foundation unveiled a new collaboration between Near Protocol and Google Cloud. The partnership was set to offer infrastructural support for Near's Web3 startup platform, Pagoda.