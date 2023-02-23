Crypto Bill Seeks to Protect Financial Freedom, Here’s How

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Bill Seeks to Protect Financial Freedom, Here’s How

Ronaldo Marquez - Bitcoinist
2023-02-23 06:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from Bitcoinist.
Amid the turmoil that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the crypto industry have been involved in over the past few weeks, digital assets may see a step forward in regulatory relief. In particular, new legislation seeks to enhance financial freedom for American customers in the U.S.
On February 22nd, member of the House of Representatives Tom Emmer introduced the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Anti-Surveillance State Act to implement monetary policies that help to prevent the control of the economy and promote financial freedom for Americans. Tom Emmer stated:
Today, I introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act to halt efforts of unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC from stripping Americans of their right to financial privacy.

How Will The Crypto Industry Benefit From The Bill?

According to Minnesota State Representative Emmer, if the introduced bill receives the majority of votes to pass in the House and Senate, it would prohibit the Federal Reserve (Fed) from issuing a CBDC “directly to anyone.”
In addition, the bill would prohibit the Fed from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy and control the economy. The bill would require the Fed’s CBDC projects to be transparent to Congress and the American people, according to Emmer, who also added:
Any digital version of the dollar must uphold our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness. Anything less opens the door to the development of a dangerous surveillance tool.
Tom Emmer said the bill seeks to protect Americans’ financial freedom and allow the North American country to remain a “technological leader” with individual sovereignty and free market competitiveness.
The proposal gained acceptance across social media. The member of the House, Barry Loudermilk, commented on the bill, stating that the Fed should focus on its core mission of stable prices and maximum employment rates, “not indefinitely track the transactions of Americans.”
The House of Representatives currently has a Republican majority. Tom Emmer is the House Majority Whip.
This is not the first attempt by the lawmaker to allow the crypto industry to grow and remain under U.S. jurisdiction. In December 2022, Emmer asked SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to testify before Congress regarding the regulatory policy towards the crypto ecosystem.
Tom Emmer, or the “Crypto King,” as he is known among House members, is considered a pro-crypto politician. Emmer said his interest in the crypto industry began after he was elected to Congress in 2014.
The “Crypto King” has also introduced a bipartisan Securities Clarity Act in the past to provide a path to regulatory certainty for digital assets. Emmer’s goal was to restore Americans’ right to decide what decisions they want to make in the different markets the U.S. offers.
American crypto investors may benefit from the House of Representatives and their crypto-friendly lawmakers. This bill could prevent capital from fleeing and remaining in the exchanges that provide services on U.S. soil rather than “spook investors and the new technologies that facilitate payments and transactions like cryptocurrencies pushing them into international jurisdictions.
The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has decreased by 2.36% over the last 24 hours and is now at $1.04 trillion. The Bitcoin market cap is $460 billion, representing a significant portion of the crypto industry at 40.48%. The market cap of stablecoins is $137 billion and has a share of 12% of the total crypto market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko.
Feature image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.
View full text