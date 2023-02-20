Phishing Scammers Strike Again Faking Ethereum Denver Website

This article has been republished with permission from CryptoPotato.

The cryptocurrency industry has long been a target of phishing attacks, and it seems that hackers are finding new and more clever ways to scam their victims.

This time, it was the website of an anticipated event that was entirely faked in an attempt to trick victims out of their crypto.

ETH Denver is advertised as the largest and longest-running ETH event in the world. This year, it will take place between February 24th and March 5th.

Conferences are typically a place of interest for many people, and a lot of them tend to be newcomers who aren’t yet familiar with the dangers of the industry.

This is what hackers have recently tried exploiting, creating a completely new fake website that resembles the official website of ETH Denver.

The threat was detected by crypto security firm Blockfence.

This time, the scammer targeted the Ethereum Denver Website. Blockfence is here to protect you and fight scammers together: the scam contract was marked as “high risk” by our ML algorithm and our partners.

To this, ETH Denver’s official Twitter account also issued a notice warning of the fake website.

Phishing is no small threat. Even though newcomers and people without sufficient experience in key management are typically the easier targets, this doesn’t mean that experts are safe.

Just on the contrary, RTFKT’s COO – Nikhil Gopalani, a person with vast experience in the field, was recently hacked and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of NFTs.

