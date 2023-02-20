Phishing Scammers Strike Again Faking Ethereum Denver Website

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Phishing Scammers Strike Again Faking Ethereum Denver Website

George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2023-02-22 23:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoPotato.
The cryptocurrency industry has long been a target of phishing attacks, and it seems that hackers are finding new and more clever ways to scam their victims.
This time, it was the website of an anticipated event that was entirely faked in an attempt to trick victims out of their crypto.
  • ETH Denver is advertised as the largest and longest-running ETH event in the world. This year, it will take place between February 24th and March 5th.
  • Conferences are typically a place of interest for many people, and a lot of them tend to be newcomers who aren’t yet familiar with the dangers of the industry.
  • This is what hackers have recently tried exploiting, creating a completely new fake website that resembles the official website of ETH Denver.
  • The threat was detected by crypto security firm Blockfence.
Another day, another scam.
This time, the scammer targeted the Ethereum Denver Website. Blockfence is here to protect you and fight scammers together: the scam contract was marked as “high risk” by our ML algorithm and our partners.
Another day, another scam. This time the scammer targeted the @EthereumDenver website. Blockfence is here to protect you and fight scammers together: The scam contract was marked as “High Risk” by our ML algorithm and our partners at @GoplusSecurity
— Blockfence (@blockfence_io) February 20, 2023
  • To this, ETH Denver’s official Twitter account also issued a notice warning of the fake website.
  • Phishing is no small threat. Even though newcomers and people without sufficient experience in key management are typically the easier targets, this doesn’t mean that experts are safe.
  • Just on the contrary, RTFKT’s COO – Nikhil Gopalani, a person with vast experience in the field, was recently hacked and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of NFTs.
The post Phishing Scammers Strike Again Faking Ethereum Denver Website appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text