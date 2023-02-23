Exchange
Tencent Cloud Dives Deeper Into Web3 With New Partnerships

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2023-02-23 02:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoPotato.
Tencent Cloud announced strategic collaborations with prominent companies in the crypto industry namely – Ankr, Avalanche, Scroll, and Sui – to support the development of the Web3 ecosystem.
According to the official statement by the subsidiary of the Chinese tech giant, the latest move aims to establish close relationships with industry partners to assist developers to accelerate the adoption of Web3.

Tencent Fortifying Presence in Web3

Tencent Cloud International’s Senior Vice President Poshu Yeung said the company is eager to commit to the new iteration of the internet that ushers in the concept of ‘Immersive Convergence’ where the physical and digital economies unite. Yeung further added,
“With more businesses now keen to explore and adapt to an efficient, transparent digital future, we are ready to leverage our many years of technical experience in the fields of games, audio, and video to provide strong technical support for Web3, and work with industry partners to create a more immersive experience and nurture a better Web3 ecosystem.”
Tencent Cloud believes it is “well equipped” to address the requirements and the growing demands of the evolving Web3 space. It also expects to join hands with the world’s top ecosystem partners in the future to leverage its “high-performance, high-quality infrastructure, and cloud technologies.”
The goal is to promote the sustainable growth and development of the Web3 ecosystem. Tencent Cloud also plans to help startups and builders to integrate new developments. The focus will also be on assisting builders across security, storage, identity management, middleware, development tools, and data and analytics. As such, the company said it will offer cloud solution credits, marketing workshops, and publicity opportunities to the builders.
Selected ones will also receive priority in terms of product integration and co-creation with Tencent and its partners, the press release stated.

Strategic Collaborations

The latest plans were unveiled at Tencent Cloud Web3 Build Day held today in Singapore, wherein Tencent Cloud signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Web3 infrastructure provider, Ankr. The two platforms will jointly develop a full suite of blockchain API services to offer a globally distributed and decentralized network of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes for Web3 builders.
Meanwhile, the company also signed a partnership with smart contracts platform Avalanche, open-sourced fully EVM-compatible zk-Rollup builder Scroll, as well as Layer-1 blockchain Sui.
During the same event, Tencent also introduced its Cloud Metaverse-in-a-Box, which aims to provide businesses to develop metaverse applications rapidly, with greater security and flexibility. This is expected to accelerate public sector and enterprise clients’ journey to the metaverse.
The post Tencent Cloud Dives Deeper into Web3 with New Partnerships appeared first on CryptoPotato.
