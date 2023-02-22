Bitcoin Core Developer Marco Falke Steps Down From Maintainer Role

This article has been republished with permission from CoinDesk.

Bitcoin Core developer, Marco Falke – the platform’s most prolific contributor – will step down from his maintainer role this summer, he wrote in a tweet published Feb. 21.

Falke racked up more than 2,000 suggested software changes known as "commits" over his seven-year tenure as a Bitcoin Core contributor. For three of those seven years, Falke’s efforts were funded by crypto exchange Okcoin and Web3 investment firm Paradigm.

The storied developer reaffirmed his passion for Bitcoin and said he was “positive about the future,” but that his role was no longer a good fit.

“I am happy about my achievements,” Falke wrote. “And recognize that they would not have been possible without my sponsors.”

Over the past couple of years, several Bitcoin developers and maintainers have chosen to leave their various roles, including John Newbery, Samuel Dobson, Jonas Schnelli, Peter Wuille and Wladimir J. van der Laan.

The news of Falke's departure was reported Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal.

