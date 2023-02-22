Crypto Wallet ZenGo Security Team Launches Dashboard to Detect Potential Opensea NFT Hacking

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Wallet ZenGo Security Team Launches Dashboard to Detect Potential Opensea NFT Hacking

Samuel Edyme - Bitcoinist
2023-02-22 20:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from Bitcoinist.
As the NFT market has continued to increase adoption, bad actors have also grown to prey on the developing market. Earlier today, the Crypto wallet ZenGo security team released a dashboard aimed at helping investors detect, track and monitor potential non-fungible token (NFT) hacks using offline signatures on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
Offline signatures are an offline system that allows authorizing transactions with private keys kept offline. The dashboard by the ZenGo security team is built using a simple method that involves comparing data.

ZenGo Security Team Releases Dashboard To Detect NFT Hacks

According to the wallet’s security team, the main idea behind creating the NFT hack detector dashboard is pretty simple: it compares the listing amount of an NFT to the trade amount of the NFT collection floor price.
“If a valuable NFT was traded through OpenSea for a very low amount compared to its estimated value, then it’s highly likely to be a scam,” the team noted in a published blog post on February 22.
So far, the dashboard has flagged up to $25 million worth of NFTs hacked via offline signatures as potential hacks. The dashboard leverages data from the crypto data analytics platform, Dune, to initiate the comparable detection logic.
Aside from being an NFT hack detector, the dashboard provides searchable and sortable charts that include an online updating table of a particular hack with many details and relevant links to Etherscan as well as top attackers, victims, and hacked NFT collections. The ZenGo team noted.
We believe this data, conveniently made available as a public dashboard with multiple charts and graphs, can serve as a highly valuable resource for other security researchers, NFT communities (that can filter the data to include only their NFT collections), and wallet users.

ZenGo To Launch EIP Product

Furthermore, the ZenGo team also mentioned a collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation, several decentralized applications (dApps), and other wallets to support its drafted Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) aimed at solving potential hacking issues.
Notably, the surging interest in NFT began in 2021 amid the crypto bull run. Fast forward to a year later, and that interest turned into skepticism after a phishing attack that cost Opensea users $1.7 million worth of their NFTs was initiated.
The attack initially took place while OpenSea was in the process of updating its contract system. However, the NFT marketplace denied the attack originated from its new contracts, making most attack details unclear.
Meanwhile, the NFT market has plummeted in trading volume over the past year. In contrast, the global crypto market has declined over the past year, falling from its peak of above $2 trillion to below $900 billion as of last year.
However, over the past month, the crypto market rebounded, surpassing the $1 trillion mark earlier this year for the first time in several months. As of this writing, the global crypto market is recording small losses, down by 2.7%, as Bitcoin and Ethereum slip below $24,000 and $1,700, respectively.
View full text