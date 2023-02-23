Bank of Israel Tightens Regulations With New Stablecoin Regulation Proposal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bank of Israel Tightens Regulations With New Stablecoin Regulation Proposal

Harold - CoinCu
2023-02-23 01:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CoinCu.
Key Points:
  • The Bank of Israel has published regulatory rules for stablecoins, which follow regulatory guidelines on digital assets issued by the Ministry of Finance in November.
  • The document also recommends dividing regulatory roles between multiple regulators to improve efficiency and that stablecoin issuers should have a license to operate.
  • The proposed rules will be open to public comment until March 15, after which the bank will make the necessary changes and propose legislation to the government.
The Bank of Israel released the regulatory rules for stablecoins. The document follows the digital asset regulatory guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance in November.
Three points stand out: Issuers may be permitted to use some central bank deposits as part of the stablecoin reserves; algorithmic stablecoins will not be permitted; and Israel wants to substantially implement European norms for monitoring. This includes Europe’s PISA for overseeing electronic payments and MiCA for stablecoin issuers.
The document also proposes splitting regulatory roles among multiple regulatory agencies to improve efficiency, and stablecoin issuers should obtain operating licenses. Issuers must hold a MiCA license. As a result, the issuer is required to submit a white paper and be established in Israel. This should then explain how it works and the costs associated. Issuers must provide consumer safeguards and submit to regulatory scrutiny.
Issuers of larger stablecoins that may have “systemic importance status” should be licensed by banking regulators, while the Capital Markets Authority should oversee others. Additionally, payments-focused stablecoins should be overseen by the Bank of Israel’s payment systems oversight function.
The proposals only apply to stablecoins tied to other assets and backed by collateral, not algorithms, despite the fact that the paper cites the May collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD as a justification for adopting laws. The central bank claimed that algorithmic stablecoins like TerraUSD are not frequently used for payments, but it made it clear that if they gained too much traction, it might outlaw them.
The Binance Dollar (BUSD) stablecoin ended when issuer Paxos terminated its agreement with Binance, which is this month’s major stablecoin news. Yet the SEC could possibly take legal action against Paxos for BUSD. However, the Financial Stability Board argues that the majority of current stablecoins won’t satisfy its requirements when it comes to its final stablecoin recommendations.
The proposed rules will be open for public comment until March 15, after which the bank will make the necessary changes and recommend legislation to the government.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text