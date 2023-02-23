Exchange
Ubisoft Rabbids NFT Public Minting Is Now Open, Web3 Promotion Journey Underway

Harold - CoinCu
2023-02-23 02:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CoinCu.
Key Points:
  • The Sandbox has announced that Ubisoft Rabbids’ NFT public minting has officially begun.
  • Sandbox is expected to launch a companion Metaverse game in late February.
  • Ubisoft has backed Axie Infinity, Nine Chronicles, and metaverse investment firm Animoca Brands.
The Rabbids NFT avatars for the Ethereum metaverse game The Sandbox have officially been released by Ubisoft.
While there was a distinctly mixed response when Ubisoft released in-game NFT products with Ghost Recon Breakpoint in December 2021, the company has continued to advance in the Web3 space. Ubisoft was the first major video game publisher to do so.
It's the 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗱! Public minting is NOW OPEN!
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 22, 2023
One year after Ubisoft first revealed intentions to introduce its well-known Rabbids characters to The Sandbox, NFT was finally made available. For customers who had previously been included on an allowlist, Ubisoft started the sale yesterday.
The Sandbox announced on Twitter that the Ubisoft Rabbids NFT public minting has now officially started. The Rabbids NFT was released by the game giant Ubisoft on the Polygon chain, with a total of 2066 pieces and a price of 100 SAND. The Sandbox is expected to launch a companion Metaverse game by the end of February.
The Sandbox will subsequently provide a limited number of playable experiences in the open alpha test version of the Rabbids game environment on February 28. The Sandbox advertises the avatars as a “key to future utility” that gives players access to potential future drops.
The Sandbox previously produced NFT goods and accessories with Rabbids themes and introduced Rabbids figures to their museum-like NFT Institute experience last September. But the recent announcement is the first time users may buy Rabbids’ avatars for use in the game.
Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, acknowledged in an interview in September of last year that the company was still in research mode with Web3 implementation and that Quartz could have been made more apparent to users that it was an experiment and a work in progress.
Moreover, Ubisoft has invested in companies like metaverse investment company Animoca Brands and game developer Horizon in addition to supporting NFT game projects like Axie Infinity and Nine Chronicles.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text