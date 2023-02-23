Exchange
The First Security Token With Dividends in the Precious Metals Industry: Meet Easygold

Max Clark - BlockchainReporter
2023-02-23 08:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from BlockchainReporter.
The year 2023 is bound to be highly volatile for stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Earnings season is underway, the FED seems to be slowing down on interest rate hikes and at the time of writing, markets have recovered to some extent in some sectors such as technology. However, the still turbulent financial markets and high inflation are causing investors to look for safe haven options, which can offer a good ratio between risk and returns.
One asset that is particularly favored among leading financial analysts and traders is gold. With some experts forecasting an expected increase of at least 20% until the end of the year, the precious metal is currently among the few investment assets that are maintaining an upward trend:
At the time of writing, the price of gold per ounce stands at 1953 USD. This is a considerable increase from 1615 USD in November last year. The asset is among the few that is showing an upward trend with rising lows (indicated by the blue line).
However, gold investment options for retail investors are limited. Owning physical gold is the most preferred option, but it also carries additional storage costs and risks of theft, and is also better suited for year-long investments because it cannot be transferred quickly and easily if the investors decide to do so. Other options like gold stocks have their own shortcomings such as shareholder dilution, fees or minimum investments required, which overall make the investment asset difficult to obtain for some investors.
There have been multiple projects utilizing the synergy effects between blockchain technology and the precious metals market over the last years. An experienced company in the precious metals market with thousands of customers and several gold investment products with low initial requirements has come up with a revolutionary solution that can potentially disrupt the gold investment landscape as we know it.

Easygold Token introduces an alternative way to invest in gold

Easygold Token, launched by the Hartmann & Benz company, is the first Security Token that entitles its owners to passive income in the form of dividends of up to 50% of the net profit derived from the operational activities of the project.
The primary activity of the company is reworking raw gold acquired in bulk from trusted suppliers at low prices into high quality LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) certified gold bars and then selling them on the commodity markets with a net profit of 20 to 30% on average. It is a tried and tested business model through which the company has managed to reach its break-even point just a few months after its incorporation back in 2019 and has consistently scored increasing returns on an yearly basis since then. With thousands of customers in multiple European countries, Hartmann & Benz have been featured in some of the most well-known financial media like Bloomberg and Wallstreet Online.
Because the company invests 100% of the proceedings raised via the Security Token Offering in the acquisition of raw gold and the operational process of reworking it into high quality LBMA certified gold bars, the token essentially represents direct gold investment. It has a high correlation to the gold price and can be cashed out at any time by the investor, thereby offering a high degree of flexibility. One of its main advantages is the fact that it can also yield passive rewards, additionally to the price development of its underlying asset – this is an additional incentive for investors and reduces the risk for them even if the gold price was to trade sideways for a while.
The rewards for investors depend on the amount raised at the Security Token Offering and the duration for which they have been in possession of their EASG security tokens. Higher funding raised through the STO would translate into better returns due to the economies of scale and the resulting lower prices at which the raw gold can be acquired.
The EASG token is an Ethereum token based on the ERC-1400 standard. ERC-1400 offers some technical properties that are specifically designed for security tokens and allow for better flexibility and investor protection.
Easygold Token is currently conducting a Security Token Offering to raise funds for the acquisition of raw gold and its processing into high quality gold bars. Early adopters can get special discounts that can be as high as 25%. Investors will receive dividends of up to 50% of the net profit made by selling the gold bars on the open markets, which is expected to be at least 20-30% higher than the initial investment. To learn more about the company and team behind the project, as well as what lies ahead of the project in the upcoming months, visit www.easygold.io.
