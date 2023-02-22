Titanic Artifacts to Be Tokenized As NFTs in New Partnership

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Titanic Artifacts to Be Tokenized As NFTs in New Partnership

Cointelegraph By Gareth Jenkinson
2023-02-22 15:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from Cointelegraph.
Artifacts recovered from the wreckage of the Titanic will be tokenized using blockchain technology through a partnership driven by the company that acts as steward of the sunken vessel.
A three-way partnership involving the company RMS Titanic (RMST), Hong Kong-based Venture Smart Financial Holdings and Web3 firm Artifact Labs will begin tokenizing precious artifacts from the Titanic to unlock a myriad of Web3 functionalities.
Select artifacts from the sunken Titanic will be preserved as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to open up shared ownership to the general public. RMST holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the Titanic and its wider debris field from the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.
Venture Smart Financial Holdings will be tasked with structuring the tokenization of intellectual property linked to the artifacts. The tokenized instruments are intended to be offered to accredited investors to create an avenue for “compliant capital raising” to fund ongoing research, recovery, preservation, exhibition and licensing of RMST’s assets.
Artifact Labs will create NFTs for 5,500 recovered artifacts from the sunken ship using its in-house NFT blockchain system. Future artifacts retrieved from the resting place of the Titanic are also set to be minted as NFTs.
These NFTs are touted to offer exclusive benefits to collectors, including VIP events and exhibitions, seminars with historians and other exclusive experiences. The NFTs will create a digital means to interact with RMST content outside of physical exhibitions in Atlanta and Las Vegas.
According to the announcement, the debut collection of Titanic NFTs will feature an ultra-limited edition of digital collectibles, laying the foundation for the Titanic’s Web3 community.
Artifact Labs is also planning to create the Titanic DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), allowing members to participate in various initiatives and proposals for future exhibitions to the Titanic site.
The DAO will also facilitate the development of educational programs, digital content and documentaries, research, partnerships and events. DAO members are also expected to have a say in the preservation and exhibition of recovered artifacts from the wreckage.
The Titanic DAO treasury will be managed by members using governance tokens and funded through proceeds of NFT sales.
A statement from RMST president Jessica Sanders highlighted the initiative’s intent to preserve the Titanic’s legacy and artifacts through digital innovations like NFTs and blockchain technology:
“As the salvor-in-possession of the Titanic wreck site, we are determined to ensure that the Ship’s artifacts are preserved in perpetuity and accessible to future generations. We believe that moving into the digital space allows us to reach a broader audience with quality programming that educates and inspires.”
Cointelegraph has reached out to RMST and Artifacts Labs to ascertain how ownership and management of Titanic artifacts were handled in the past, and how blockchain technology and tokenization will empower shared ownership of these heirloom items.
View full text