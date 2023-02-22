Binance Market Update (2023-02-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,861 and $24,838 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,089, down by -2.57%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANKR , DF , and REN , up by 50%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: