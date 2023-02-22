Ankr Price Rises Shortly After Microsoft Partnership

This article has been republished with permission from The News Crypto.

Ankr token had an instant 70% increase in price.

Ankr, the blockchain infrastructure provider’s partnership with Microsoft has benefitted the native utility token. Ankr token had an instant 70% increase in price, with the 7 days high mark at $0.053714. At present, the token is trading at $0.04676586 with a 37.6% rise in the last 24 hours. The overall week’s hike is calculated to be 61.8%.

ANKR Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The token’s market capitalization is $386,972,037 with 0.034% of dominance in the whole crypto world. The surge can also be witnessed in this case, as the market cap was previously in the $272 million range. The 24 hrs trading volume is over a billion and the ratio of volume/ Market Cap is 2.7297.

Both firms take this as a positive response to the announcement of the partnership on the 21st of February. Microsoft Azure will be able to utilize the node hosting service provided by Ankr decentralized network. The enterprise Remote Procedure Call will allow the users and developers to connect with major blockchains in the market, like Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Solana.

Ankr’s official blog states:

“Easily track the performance of their nodes anytime, anywhere. Enterprise RPC clients can access usage data and advanced telemetry across 38+ blockchains.”

The shift of such high-potential web2 giants into the web3 environment indicates the influence and capability of blockchain technology. The next revolution is in the go with this transformative tech.

