VeChain Launches Its VeWorld Decentralized Crypto Wallet

This article has been republished with permission from Cryptowisser.

The VeChain team announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has launched VeWorld, its new fully decentralized self-custody wallet. This new wallet introduces many quality-of-life upgrades for the VeChain ecosystem, with an extensive roadmap of features in the pipeline. VeWorld was initially launched as a web wallet and will be iteratively upgraded on a bi-weekly cadence by a dedicated team of Foundation developers. Mobile and desktop versions of the wallet will launch in Q3, allowing users to download a version that suits them best.

The team added that VeWorld allows users to perform a variety of crypto-related actions, such as creating and importing wallets, managing crypto portfolios, sending and receiving crypto assets, securely transacting on decentralized applications (DApps) and managing crypto in combination with a Ledger hardware device.

VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is down by more than 6% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02921.