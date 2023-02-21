VC Investors Are Moving on From Crypto, Says Kevin O’Leary

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

VC Investors Are Moving on From Crypto, Says Kevin O’Leary

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2023-02-21 22:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoPotato
Venture capital money is fleeing crypto as regulators tighten their noose around the industry in a post-FTX crackdown, according to Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary.
The investor claimed on Monday that VC funding is now headed toward artificial intelligence.

Why Regulators Are Mad

During an interview published on Twitter, O’Leary described his experience attending various Capitol Hill hearings related to FTX’s collapse and interacting with the politicians involved.
“These senators – they’re fatigued,” said O’Leary. “They’re really tired of gathering every six months when the next crypto company blows up and goes to zero.”
There’s been no shortage of crypto industry blowups in the past 12 months. Following a euphoric 2021, hawkish monetary policy culminated in massive drawdowns for crypto asset prices the following year, resulting in mass layoffs and an avalanche of major corporate bankruptcies.
Those bankruptcies, arguably kicked off by Terra’s collapse in May, reached a climax when Sam Bankman Fried’s FTX empire fell apart in November, taking BlockFi, Genesis, and others down with it.
Part of FTX’s collapse shed light on the fallibility of the crypto tokens issued by it and similar firms, such as FTT. “They’re totally unregulated, and they keep issuing tokens that are worthless,” continued O’Leary.
Given the circumstances, O’Leary is unsurprised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s hostility toward crypto in recent weeks. The agency fined Kraken $40 million earlier this month for failing to register its staking service while issuing a Wells notice against Paxos for its BUSD stablecoin issuance days later.
Venture funding for new #crypto projects is virtually dead and aftermarket trading for existing projects is at massive discounts. Reason? The #regulator is now regulating by enforcement, penalties & massive fines. The venture community has moved on to the next “big” thing, #AI
— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) February 20, 2023

Is Regulation Good?

While Paxos and others – such as Coinbase – are fighting back against the SEC’s strict enforcement, O’Leary views the crackdown as good for his pocketbook. The investor owns a Canadian crypto exchange called WonderFi, which he believes will benefit these events alongside other regulated firms.
“You gotta get on board on regulation… you gotta stay out of the way of Gensler at the SEC,” he said. “FTX poked the bear, the bear’s awake, and it’s pissed.”
O’Leary has long advocated in favor of regulation, insisting that firms with longstanding grudges against the SEC, like Grayscale, are wasting time by fighting the agency.
Certain crypto industry leaders like Kraken CEO Jesse Powell view things differently. By his account, regulators have let “bad guys” expand and blow up within the industry in order to justify crackdowns against good actors in the aftermath.
The post VC Investors Are Moving on From Crypto, Says Kevin O’Leary appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text