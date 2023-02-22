VeChain Announces Launch of Self-custody Wallet for Users

This article has been republished with permission from TheNewsCrypto

The “VeWorld” native self-custody wallet for VeChain, an enterprise-focused blockchain platform, has been released. The VeChain Foundation has a lot of exciting things planned for this year. Including the introduction of a wallet that will provide users with a broad variety of advantages.

A tweet from the Foundation’s account today provided details of the launch and a link to a Medium piece that formally introduced the wallet. This new milestone is achieved not long after the VeChain network reached 2 million unique addresses.

Gateway to the World of VeChain

With the release, the wallet is called “VeWorld,” which is short for “the gateway to the world of VeChain.” The wallet makes it simple for users to access and control their VeChain holdings.

According to the announcement made by the Foundation, using the wallet will make the whole VeChain ecosystem more convenient for users. In addition, a long list of improvements is in the works for the wallet, indicating it will develop and improve over time. Once every two weeks, a dedicated team of developers at the Foundation will take care of these updates.

VeWorld is an online wallet that may be accessed at veworld.net. Users will have additional options for how they want to handle their assets with the introduction of mobile and desktop versions of the wallet in the third quarter of this year.

After the FTX debacle, which resulted in billions in loss, industry participants have frequently stressed the need for self-custody. The release of VeChain’s wallet couldn’t have come at a better moment.

The wallet has a wide variety of options for managing cryptocurrencies. Portfolio management, importing and setting up wallets, conducting safe transactions through decentralized apps (DApps), and managing crypto assets are all possible with the help of a Ledger hardware device.

