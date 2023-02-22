VeChain Announces Launch of Self-custody Wallet for Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

VeChain Announces Launch of Self-custody Wallet for Users

Ashfaq - TheNewsCrypto
2023-02-22 02:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from TheNewsCrypto
  • The VeChain Foundation has a lot of exciting things planned for this year.
  • Using the wallet will make the whole VeChain ecosystem more convenient for users.
The “VeWorld” native self-custody wallet for VeChain, an enterprise-focused blockchain platform, has been released. The VeChain Foundation has a lot of exciting things planned for this year. Including the introduction of a wallet that will provide users with a broad variety of advantages.
A tweet from the Foundation’s account today provided details of the launch and a link to a Medium piece that formally introduced the wallet. This new milestone is achieved not long after the VeChain network reached 2 million unique addresses.

Gateway to the World of VeChain

With the release, the wallet is called “VeWorld,” which is short for “the gateway to the world of VeChain.” The wallet makes it simple for users to access and control their VeChain holdings.
According to the announcement made by the Foundation, using the wallet will make the whole VeChain ecosystem more convenient for users. In addition, a long list of improvements is in the works for the wallet, indicating it will develop and improve over time. Once every two weeks, a dedicated team of developers at the Foundation will take care of these updates.
VeWorld is an online wallet that may be accessed at veworld.net. Users will have additional options for how they want to handle their assets with the introduction of mobile and desktop versions of the wallet in the third quarter of this year.
After the FTX debacle, which resulted in billions in loss, industry participants have frequently stressed the need for self-custody. The release of VeChain’s wallet couldn’t have come at a better moment.
The wallet has a wide variety of options for managing cryptocurrencies. Portfolio management, importing and setting up wallets, conducting safe transactions through decentralized apps (DApps), and managing crypto assets are all possible with the help of a Ledger hardware device.
Recommended For You:
Huobi Announces Shut Down of Huobi Cloud Wallet as of May 2023
View full text