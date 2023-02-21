Superchain Network Raises $4M to Build Decentralized Data Indexing Protocol

This article has been republished with permission from CoinDesk

Superchain Network has raised $4 million in a combined seed and pre-seed fundraising round to build a decentralized blockchain data protocol.

Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital led the seed round, and participants in the pre-seed round included Maven 11, KR1, Tokonomy and Fansara.

Superchain Network, which also brands itself as the “Open Index Protocol," is a decentralized indexer. The platform organizes on-chain data and allows decentralized application (dapp) developers and users to access the data in seconds.

According to Superchain, applications will need a way to interpret and make use of information as demand for block space continues to grow.

“We believe in unconstrained ownership: no centralized entity should be involved in the relationship between humans and data,” said Maxim Legg, co-founder and chief technology officer at Superchain Network. “With Superchain there is no need to delegate custody or trust to centralized aggregators for access to decentralized data.”

Superchain joins other data indexing protocols such as The Graph and Moralis, who both raised eight-figure rounds last year.

“Incumbents in the indexer space are trying to decentralize Web2 APIs,” said James Corbett, co-founder and CEO at Superchain Network. “Superchain takes a fundamentally different approach. Our data is open and ownable by our users, unlocking use cases that are not possible with GraphQL.”

Superchain is currently offering early access for market makers, quant traders, data scientists and dApp developers.