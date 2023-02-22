Ankr Collaborates With Microsoft to Offer Node Hosting Service

This article has been republished with permission from TheNewsCrypto

Ankr, a supplier of decentralized blockchain infrastructure, and Microsoft have collaborated to provide a new kind of node hosting service via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. As part of the collaboration, both businesses’ technologies will be integrated, with Microsoft’s cloud services joining Ankr’s blockchain infrastructure.

Developers working on Web3 projects will be able to take use of low-latency blockchain connectivity thanks to Ankr’s business node deployment service. The service can both read and write data from the blockchain and can also relay transactions.

Co-founder and current CEO of Ankr, Chandler Song stated:

“The partnership, while an incredible milestone for Ankr, is also a key indicator of how far the decentralized web has come in integrating with the crucial players in every layer of web systems. The end result will be an era of extremely prolific building for blockchain-based applications from new Web3 projects as well as large enterprises entering the space.”

Directing Remote Procedure Call Requests

Ankr predicted that by using Azure-based routing solutions in its load balancer, the company would be able to more effectively grow its transaction processes by directing Remote Procedure Call requests to the most appropriate nodes. Customers will be able to choose their preferred memory, bandwidth, and geographical location for blockchain nodes thanks to the included technology.

Rashmi Misra, Microsoft’s general manager of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, stated:

“Many developers and organizations are exploring how Web3 can help solve real-world business challenges, and our partnership with Ankr will enable them to access blockchain data in a reliable, scalable, and secure way.”

