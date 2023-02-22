The Sandbox Joins Hands With NFT Technology to Enter the Crypto World, Enjin Coin Backed Efinity Approved By Japanese Regulators, User-friendly TMS Network Is Quickly Establishing Itself As the Preferred Trading Platform

This article has been republished with permission from Coinpedia

The Sandbox (SAND), powered by Ethereum, is a multiplayer metaverse for blockchain-related games. Players can monetize and participate in blockchain-based games with The Sandbox (SAND). The Sandbox (SAND) now plans to enter the crypto world by joining hands with NFT Technology.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an ecosystem that comprises blockchain-based gaming products. The Enjin Coin (ENJ) network is a social gaming platform where users can create clans and websites, host virtual items, and chat with others in the community. With the backing of Enjin Coin (ENJ), Efinity has now been approved by Japanese regulators.

With new centralized platforms launching regularly, the TMS Network’s (TMSN) decentralized platform has received the attention of the trading world. With various resources and an excellent interface, TMS Network (TMSN) aims to provide traders with an innovative way to trade online.

Exciting times ahead as The Sandbox (SAND) token unlock draws nearer

As The Sandbox (SAND) token unlock date draws nearer, the token price seems to have fallen. However, it is worth noting that The Sandbox (SAND) is garnering more attention due to its usability. NFT Technology, a leading tech company, has now collaborated with The Sandbox (SAND) to enter the crypto world.

Such partnerships are expected to increase The Sandbox’s (SAND) trade volume. This has caused The Sandbox (SAND) token price to rise. It is currently at $0.7352. Although The Sandbox (SAND) has shown an exponential increase in the last 30 days, experts are awaiting February 14th to see what impact it could have on its price.

Japanese crypto regulator JVCEA’s approval of Efinity backed by Enjin Coin (ENJ) will change the NFT world

Enjin Coin (ENJ) was one of the first gaming/metaverse tokens that was approved in 2021. As per the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA), there are only 22 green list tokens, and the Enjin Coin (ENJ) is among them. With the Enjin Coin (ENJ) team being a core contributor to the Efinity token (EFI), it remains to be seen how this affects its price.

The JVCEA is responsible for regulating crypto-asset providers, which involves pre-screening of any new tokens. Efinity (EFI) is among a handful of metaverse tokens along with Enjin Coin (ENJ) to be approved by JVCEA. The price impact is unknown as yet, however, the current price of Enjin Coin (ENJ) is $0.4620.

TMS Network (TMSN) takes away from the traditional methods and provides a platform for easy and transparent trading

Online traders have been on the lookout for a more efficient and faster platform, which TMS Network (TMSN) has provided. With thousands of traders already trading on the decentralized platform, TMS Network (TMSN) is slowly becoming a trusted name in the online crypto trading world. The biggest problem with traditional trading methods is that traders do not have easy access to their funds. With TMS Network (TMSN), that is not the case. TMS Network (TMSN) allows traders to quickly deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrency.

Traders can also enjoy a seamless trading experience with TMS Network (TMSN) and this reflects in its opening trading price of $0.0047. Additionally, current TMS Network (TMSN) token holders will also earn big with the help of the commission revenue model.