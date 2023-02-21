Ankr Partners With Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Node Hosting Services

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ankr Partners With Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Node Hosting Services

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2023-02-21 14:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoPotato
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer a node hosting service for enterprises and organizations needing access to blockchain data.
According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the deal will see an integration of technology of Ankr’s innovations in blockchain infrastructure with the software giant’s cloud solutions. The service seeks to offer “global, low-latency blockchain connections for any Web3 project or developer” to help them focus on innovating and scaling their applications.

Ankr-Microsoft Partnership

Ankr’s Co-Founder & CEO, Chandler Song, believes the move to bring the two parties together is a critical step in getting blockchain infrastructure to a growing sector of the digital economy. The exec further added,
“The partnership, while an incredible milestone for Ankr, is also a key indicator of how far the decentralized web has come in integrating with the crucial players in every layer of web systems. The end result will be an era of extremely prolific building for blockchain-based applications from new Web3 projects as well as large enterprises entering the space”
By combining Ankr’s solutions with Azure, the focus will be to provide a new avenue to attract users and serve a significant amount of RPC traffic through the combined services. This will help the Web3 companies needing dedicated nodes to relay transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read or write blockchain data with “reliability, performance, and security,” said Ankr in a statement.
Microsoft’s General Manager of AI & Emerging Technologies, Rashmi Misra, also echoed a similar sentiment. The exec said the two companies are building a strong Web3 infrastructure layer. She went on to add,
“Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Many developers and organizations are exploring how Web3 can help solve real-world business challenges, and our partnership with Ankr will enable them to access blockchain data in a reliable, scalable, and secure way.”
Meanwhile, the node hosting solution will also have a choice of custom specifications for blockchain nodes for memory, bandwidth, and global location catering to the various needs of a customer.

Microsoft’s Tryst With Crypto, Metaverse, Web3

Microsoft appears to have placed big bets on Web3 despite issuing a ban on crypto mining from cloud services. In December last year, the giant updated its Universal License Terms for Online Services to clarify that mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior approval.
More recently, the American multinational corporation ditched its metaverse plan to focus on ChatGPT. “Industrial Metaverse Core” was first introduced in October of last year. However, Microsoft is reportedly laying off all 100 core team members.
The post Ankr Partners With Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Node Hosting Services appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text