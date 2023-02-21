Fetch AI Partners With Bosch to Jointly Explore Use of AI and Web3 Technology

Electronics giant Bosch and artificial intelligence-focused crypto protocol Fetch.ai are teaming up to create a new foundation called the Fetch.ai Foundation to research and develop Web3 technology for real-world use cases in areas such as mobility, industry, and consumers.

It will have a three-tier governance structure and be inspired by the Linux Foundation's decentralized innovation model.

Bosch and Fetch.ai will lead the foundation's management board and look to expand it with other yet-unnamed industry participants.

"Bosch will help us fast track Web3 adoption in the industry and encourage other industry players to join us in this journey," Fetch.ai founder Humayun Sheikh said in a prepared statement. "More industry applications will also bring new business opportunities for the existing tech entrepreneurs in the Fetch.ai ecosystem.”

The foundation aims to encourage participant growth and contributions from new participants while enhancing currently-used technical applications based on active contributions and participation from its members.

FET tokens are up 12% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows. Fetch.ai did not immediately respond to requests for additional comments.

Formation of the new foundation comes as artificial intelligence-focused cryptocurrencies gain favor among investors and traders.