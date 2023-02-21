copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-21)
Binance
2023-02-21 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,482 and $25,280 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,724, up by 0.81%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA, DODO, and BEL, up by 88%, 39%, and 35%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Energy Giant Saudi Aramco Signs Agreement With DroppGroup to Build Web3 Tech
- Alchemy Pay and Google Pay Team Up to Bring Easy Fiat-Crypto Purchases
- Binance to Bring Fans Closer to Sports Teams With Fan Token Platform
- Bitcoin Market Cap 'flips' Payments Giant Visa for the 3rd Time
- $48M in Ethereum Has Been Burned Forever Since the Merge
- Cameron Winklevoss Predicts Next Crypto Bull Run Will Be Driven By Asia
Market movers:
- ETH: $1680.83 (-0.97%)
- BNB: $314.2 (-0.73%)
- XRP: $0.3927 (+0.23%)
- ADA: $0.3963 (-1.98%)
- MATIC: $1.432 (-3.45%)
- DOGE: $0.08677 (-1.35%)
- SOL: $25.35 (-2.84%)
- DOT: $7.338 (-1.52%)
- SHIB: $0.0000133 (-2.06%)
- LTC: $94.16 (-3.42%)
Top gainers on Binance:
