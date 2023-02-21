Binance Market Update (2023-02-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,482 and $25,280 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,724, up by 0.81%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA , DODO , and BEL , up by 88%, 39%, and 35%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: