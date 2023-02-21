Exchange
The Decentraland Network Experienced Its Largest Transaction Ever

Danielle du Toit - CoinEdition
2023-02-21 09:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • MANA is currently trading hands at $0.7399 after a 1.94% increase in price.
  • Decentraland experienced one of its largest transactions of all time on its network.
  • These massive transactions often foreshadow price swings in a new direction.
Things are looking relatively green in the crypto market today, and the same can be said for Decentraland (MANA) at the moment. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that MANA is currently trading hands at $0.7399 after a 1.94% increase in price over the last day. The crypto also reached a high of $0.7571 and a low of $0.7217 over the same time period.
MANA did weaken against Bitcoin (BTC) by about 0.15% over the last day, but it did managed to strengthen against Ethereum (ETH) by about 1.18%. In addition to this, MANA is also still up by more than 16% over the last seven days.
The utility token’s 24 hour trading volume is in the green zone and currently stands at $217,133,283 after a more than 19% increase since yesterday. With its market cap of $1,374,903,855, MANA is currently ranked 44 in terms of market capitalization.
This places MANA right behind EOS (EOS) in position 43 and in front of MultiversX (EGLD) which is ranked 45 on the list of the biggest cryptos.
The market intelligence platform, Santiment, took to Twitter on February 20 to share some new insights and data about MANA. According to the post, Decentraland experienced one of its largest transactions of all time on its network yesterday. Santiment reports that about 256.31 million MANA was moved out of a known whale address. The move is estimated to be worth about $190.2 million.
MANA transaction volume (Source: Santiment)
Santiment also mentioned that traders should keep their eyes open as these massive transactions often foreshadow price swings in a new direction.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post The Decentraland Network Experienced Its Largest Transaction Ever appeared first on Coin Edition.
