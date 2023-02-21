Alchemy Pay Integrates Google Pay, ACH Token Surges 200% Over Past Week

Key Points:

Alchemy Pay has announced its support for Google Pay.

Alchemy is ambitious to work with Google Pay to expand the mobile wallet market share and optimize the app experience for its customers.

Recently, ACH has maintained its upward trend.

Alchemy Pay has just combined with Google Pay to support users to transact cryptocurrencies directly with bank cards.

In Feb 20 announcement, fiat-crypto payment gateway Alchemy Pay announced support for Google Pay — to allow users to buy and sell crypto more easily, quickly, and securely. Alchemy Pay has already begun to support Apple Pay, so the addition of Google Pay compatibility will make it simple for iOS and Android phone users to buy cryptocurrency using the app using their bank cards.

ANNOUNCEMENT#AlchemyPay Adds Google Pay for On-Ramp Fiat-Crypto PurchasesOur on-ramp now supports Google Pay to allow users to purchase crypto quickly, easily, and securely using their fiat currency funds.Read more herehttps://t.co/iwQI0hnTjg$ACH #FiatOnRamp — Alchemy Pay|$ACH: Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway (@AlchemyPay) February 20, 2023

Accordingly, from today Android and iOS users can pay for crypto transactions via bank cards. Alchemy Pay currently supports payments in USD, EUR, KRW, SGD, AUD, TWD, TRY, CAD, JPY, AED, NZD, and HKD.

Through this cooperation, Alchemy hopes to work with Google Pay to expand the mobile wallet market share and optimize the app experience for its customers. Besides Google Pay and Apple Pay, Alchemy Pay also supports Mastercard and Visa payments in 173 countries.

Alchemy Pay is a retail payment system and peer-to-peer remittance in fiat, stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies on top of a traditional payment system. Users can use ACH to pay transaction fees on the network and get rewarded with this token for purchases.

Behind Alchemy is a well-known leader in the crypto industry. Two co-founders Nikil Viswanathan and Joseph Lau are both at the top of the richest billionaires in the crypto industry in 2022, with a fortune of $2.2 billion each at the time of statistics.

Over the past time, Alchemy has achieved many remarkable achievements since a funding round of $200 million with a valuation of $10.2 billion in February 2022. For example, the cooperation agreements between this platform with Astar, Polygon, Solana, or the Web3 development fund were launched in June 2022.

With a gain of 200% over the previous week and a cumulative gain of 320% over the previous 30 days, ACH has been on the rise recently.

ACHUSD Chart by TradingView

