Bitcoin ‘fixes Democracy’ and Fights Corruption: Human Rights Foundation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin ‘fixes Democracy’ and Fights Corruption: Human Rights Foundation

Cointelegraph By Stephen Katte
2023-02-21 08:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin fixes broken democracies and fights government corruption by limiting its power to control its people, argues Bitcoin advocate and chief strategy officer of the Human Rights Foundation, Alex Gladstein.
In a Feb. 20 interview, Gladstein argued that the decentralized nature of Bitcoin (BTC) can act as a barrier against corruption and tyranny.
"Where the democracies have broken down, I do think it's very clearly related to fiat currency, and I do think that Bitcoin fixes this in a way," he said.
“#Bitcoin fixes democracy…#Bitcoin is…free speech, property rights & open capital markets…tyrants need…the opposite: they need censorship…confiscation & closed capital markets”@gladstein
— What Bitcoin Did (@WhatBitcoinDid) February 20, 2023
Gladstein is the chief strategy officer of HRF and has served the non-profit organization since 2007. The foundation is focused on promoting and protecting human rights globally — particularly in countries where its people live "under authoritarian rule."
Gladstein also delivers lectures on Bitcoin and the future of money at Singularity University events, according to his bio.
During the interview, Gladstein said Bitcoin represents free speech, property rights and open capital markets, all of which are stifling to a tyrannical government — which often needs censorship, confiscation and closed capital markets, stating:
"This is what China and Russia need to survive they need censorship, they need close capital markets and they need confiscation, Bitcoin makes it really hard for governments to impose those things on their people."
Both Russia and China have been hostile toward crypto in the past. The Chinese government banned virtually all crypto transactions in 2021; however, the upcoming crypto licensing regime in Hong Kong has led to speculation China's stance on crypto is softening.
Russia’s major crypto law, “On Digital Financial Assets,” officially prohibited the use of crypto for payment purposes in 2020. The law did not ban Russians from investing in crypto, but local crypto exchanges have remained unregulated.
"I don't see these dictatorial powers doing well in a Bitcoin standard; I think it becomes really hard for them," Gladstein added.
Gladstein's argument about crypto has echoed similar views from others in the past. Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode voiced similar opinions in a 2021 post about the benefit that BTC donations had in evading authoritative crackdowns.
"One of the benefits of Bitcoin is its censorship resistance," OpenNode wrote at the time.
"Without any central authority to dictate who can and can't use Bitcoin, it has proven to be the currency of choice for many individuals and organizations who have been left out of traditional payment methods."
According to a February 2022 investigation by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, one of the biggest reasons for embracing blockchain-based fundraising was to avoid traditional accounts being closed by financial institutions.
Gladstein predicts there will be a lot more "trigger moments" in the coming years of people having "technical and liquidity trouble with traditional financial services," which will result in more people shifting to BTC as an alternative.
"If there's a conflict or a breakdown in trade or communications, you're just gonna see a whole hell of a lot of problems, and every single one of those is like a moment that's gonna mint a new Bitcoiner out of necessity," he said.
View full text