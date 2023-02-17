Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 Wraps Up With Great Success

Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 Concludes with Successful Outcomes and Valuable Connections.

[Singapore, February 17, 2023] – Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 came to a joyous and successful end at Marina Bay Sands Singapore on February 16-17, 2023. With approximately 4800 attendees, including well-known speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and media, the event was a perfect platform for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to gather, learn and connect.

The two-day event featured a jam-packed schedule of keynote speeches and panel discussions that addressed a wide range of topics related to blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. The event offered a complete look into the latest advancements in the field and provided participants with the opportunity to engage with industry experts to gain valuable insights into the sector.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony by the organizers followed by an insightful keynote speech by a renowned blockchain speaker. The speeches and discussion that followed covered various topics that included blockchain applications in industries like finance, supply chain, future of cryptocurrencies, the impact of blockchain on the economy, blockchain security, privacy, and regulation, and more. Notable speakers, including industry experts and thought leaders, from around the world shared their knowledge and insights on the current and future state of the blockchain industry. The interactive sessions provided participants with the opportunity to gain knowledge and insights into the latest advancements in the sector while also allowing them to interact with other attendees.

The event also featured a full day of activities, including speaking seminars and panel discussions, lucky draws, live performances, and other entertainment activities. Participants had the opportunity to network with industry leaders and meet blockchain startups, investors, and entrepreneurs. The attendees were fully engaged throughout the day due to the interesting programs, and the event was a great opportunity for them to make valuable connections with peers in the industry. This event provides attendees with a platform to network with industry leaders, attend educational sessions, and discover new blockchain startups and solutions. Everyone interested in investing and trading crypto, as well as anyone who is motivated to learn, attending this event.

We are delighted to announce the generous support of our sponsors and exhibitors for the upcoming conference. Our Platinum Sponsor, CHAINUP, has been an invaluable partner in making this event a success. Their contributions have allowed us to provide a comprehensive and engaging program for all attendees. In addition to CHAINUP, we are also grateful for the support of our Gold Sponsors: Coinstore, IamFuture, PGCHAIN, XPayBack Pte Ltd, and PRIMEXBT. These companies have shown a commitment to the advancement of the industry and we are proud to have them as partners. We are also excited to showcase the innovative solutions of our Exhibitors, including Gresham, EMCD Tech Ltd, Giraffe AI Labs Pte Ltd, EC Innovations Pte Ltd, DEFILABS, and LBank. With a total of 12 companies exhibiting, we are confident that our attendees will have access to the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

In conclusion, Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 was a valuable platform for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to come together to learn, share insights, and make valuable connections. The event provided attendees with an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and learn about the latest advancements in the field through interactive keynotes and panel discussions at the conference. The success of the event is a testament to the growing interest and relevance of blockchain and cryptocurrency in today’s world. For more information and highlights of the event, visit the Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 website.

