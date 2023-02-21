Weekly Crypto Investment Product Outflows Hit $32M: CoinShares

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Weekly Crypto Investment Product Outflows Hit $32M: CoinShares

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2023-02-21 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ weekly report, outflows in digital asset investment products reached $32 million last week, a level not seen since late December 2022.

The sentiment could be attributed to exchange-traded product (ETP) investors being less optimistic about recent regulatory pressures in the US relative to the wider market.

Bitcoin Bears the Brunt

Outflow figures surged to $62 million the mid-way through last week, even as the sentiment improved significantly by Friday. Bitcoin was the most affected crypto asset during the turmoil in the market, experiencing an outflow of $24.8 million over the past week.

Short-bitcoin investment products, on the other hand, recorded inflows of $3.7 million during the same time while also witnessing some of the largest inflows YTD of $38 million, trailing behind only Bitcoin with $158 million.

Ethereum also bore the brunt of the negative sentiment and recorded an outflow of $7.2 million. Cosmos, Polygon, and Avalanche $1.6 million, $0.8 million, and $0.5 million, respectively. The negative sentiment remained mixed as Inflows of Aave, Fantom, XRP, Binance, and Decentraland stood somewhere between $0.36 million – $0.26 million.

Furthermore, blockchain equities saw six consecutive weeks of inflows, with the latest totaling $9.6 million,  demonstrating a more “constructive sentiment” amongst market players.

SEC Watching Closely

The major catalyst due to the outflows last week was the New York financial regulator ordering Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD (BUSD) tokens after rumors that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wanted to take enforcement action against the company.

The SEC hasn’t undertaken official action yet. But it’s safe to say that the agency is closely watching the sector before it starts an official procedure, a move that is expected to have huge implications for all stablecoins, including Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC.

Prior to that, the SEC charged the prominent crypto exchange Kraken with $30 million for breaching US securities law.

On the flip side, the negative sentiment amongst ETP investors failed to affect the broader market as Bitcoin prices rose by 10% over the week. It was this price appreciation that pushed total assets under management (AuM) to $30 billion.

The post Weekly Crypto Investment Product Outflows Hit $32M: CoinShares appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text