Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium’ in South Korea Goes to Discount

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium’ in South Korea Goes to Discount

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2023-02-21 02:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
South Korea’s “Kimchi Premium” – a metric showing crypto’s price difference in global exchanges and such located in the Asian nation – went into a discount territory for the first time since January 18.
This indicates that buying digital assets, such as bitcoin, is cheaper on Korean platforms than on Binance or other leading players, usually meaning that local users’ interest has declined.

Flipping to Discount

The “Kimchi Premium” – a phenomenon bearing the name of a traditional Korean meal – turned to a discount, showing a disparity in the valuation of the primary cryptocurrency on local and global trading venues.
One bitcoin currently trades at around $24,655 on Bithumb and $24,650 on Korbit, while the price is $24,800 on Binance and $24,850 on Coinbase. The figure is also lower on Upbit ($24,700) and Coinone ($24,648).
The analytics platform CryptoQuant showed the fluctuations of the metric in the past month. During most days, the price of BTC was relatively higher on Korean platforms than in such based outside the East Asian country, which usually indicates increased interest in the asset from local investors.
Bitcoin: Korea Premium Index, Source: CryptoQuant
Taking a look at the graphic representing the last few years, one could notice that the “Kimchi Premium” was on discount towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 (when BTC was on a bull run). The metric went into a similar territory in November 2022 (when the entire cryptocurrency market was shaking due to FTX’s demise).
Bitcoin: Korea Premium Index, Source: CryptoQuant

Binance’s Return to South Korea

Reports emerged recently that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange wanted to purchase a 41.2% stake in one of the leading digital asset platforms in South Korea – Gopax – to re-enter the local market. The latter halted operations in November due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions.
Binance reportedly completed the deal nearly two weeks ago, using finances from its $1 billion Industry Recovery Initiative. CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) thinks his exchange’s return to the region could “rebuild the Korean crypto and blockchain industry.”
Yibo Ling – Chief Business Officer at Binance – outlined the primary goal of the agreement was to form a “fundamental thrust” among domestic consumers and “make sure that any customers who want to withdraw their assets have the ability to do so.”
The post Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium’ in South Korea Goes to Discount appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text