Retail Crypto Investors in Emerging Economies Hit Hardest By FTX, Terra Collapses: BIS

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Retail Crypto Investors in Emerging Economies Hit Hardest By FTX, Terra Collapses: BIS

Camomile Shumba, Sandali Handagama - CoinDesk
2023-02-21 01:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

While most crypto app users worldwide lost money on their bitcoin holdings after last year's collapses of the Terra ecosystem and the FTX exchange, investors outside of major economies took the biggest hit, the Bank for International Settlements said in a report published on Monday.

Losing money in risky investments isn't exactly a new phenomenon: Last year, American investors lost $9 trillion due to falling stock prices alone. More than $450 billion vanished from the crypto market following the collapse of Terra in May, 2022, and another $200 billion was lost following FTX's bankruptcy in November, the report said.

The BIS, an institution owned by central banks, analyzed data from crypto exchange apps for 95 countries and on-chain data on the daily distribution of bitcoin holdings collected from IntoTheBlock. The data showed that, from August 2015 to December 2022, almost three-quarters of users downloaded a crypto platform app when the price of bitcoin was above $20,000.

"The median investor would have lost $431 by December 2022, corresponding to almost half of their total $900 in funds invested since downloading the app. Notably, this share is even higher in several emerging market economies like Brazil, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Turkey. If investors continued to invest at a monthly frequency, over four fifths of users would have lost money," the report said.

The authors of the report assumed users invested in bitcoin "on the same day they downloaded the app" and that "each new user bought $100 of bitcoin in the month of the first app download and in each subsequent month." It's unclear how much these assumptions reflect reality – particularly whether downloading an app ensures the purchase of crypto.

The report also said larger investors might have benefited at the expense of smaller ones. "The price patterns suggest that larger investors were able to sell their assets to smaller ones before the steep price decline," it said.

Following the market collapse, regulators who were previously more concerned about crypto's impact on financial stability, have pivoted to setting up stronger safeguards for retail investors.

"Evidence suggests that crypto shocks have a limited impact on equity prices or broader financial conditions," the BIS report said.

Read more: FTX Collapse Leaves Total Crypto Market Cap Under $800B, Close to 2022 Low

View full text