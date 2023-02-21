Energy Giant Saudi Aramco Signs Agreement With DroppGroup to Build Web3 Tech

Saudi Arabian Oil Group (Saudi Aramco), the near $2 trillion worth state-owned energy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with droppGroup to explore co-developing a range of Web3 technologies, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.

The Web3, the third generation of the internet driven by blockchain technology, applications will be aimed at helping Aramco's employees. This includes potential on-boarding, training ecosystems, as well as a tokenized network and rewards program.

The collaboration isn’t Aramco’s first foray into blockchain technology In early 2020, the company invested $5 million into Vakt, a blockchain-based commodities post-trade processing platform.

droppGroup, a Web3 technology provider, has a tech stack that includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), extended reality (XR), tokenized networks, and metaverse environments.

The New York-headquartered firm droppGroup also has an operational office in Saudi Arabia.

