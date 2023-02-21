Energy Analyst Says Bitcoin Is No Longer Tied to Emissions

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Energy Analyst Says Bitcoin Is No Longer Tied to Emissions

Ikemefula Aruogu - CoinEdition
2023-02-21 09:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • A climate change venture capitalist says that Bitcoin’s recent success is independent of emissions.
  • Bitcoin has broken away from tethering, unlike the current fiat system, according to Daniel Batten.
  • The Bitcoin emission intensity trend has been falling since the ban in China.
Daniel Batten, a climate change venture capitalist and energy analyst, said that Bitcoin’s success is independent of emissions. In a Twitter thread, Batten analyzed the development of Bitcoin prices over the past few years, comparing it with the emissions associated with the cryptocurrency.
Batten’s analysis showed that Bitcoin has broken away from tethering, something he says the current fiat system cannot manage. According to him, there is a correlation between the current fiat system and the GDP. GDP increases with increased emissions in the current financial system, a pattern from which Bitcoin has broken away.
Batten presented his argument using different energy charts that are related to Bitcoin. The Bitcoin Sustainable Energy chart reflected a 6.2% growth rate since 2020. This rate is faster than that of any other big industry. Bitcoin’s sustainable mix grew by 52.6%, climbing higher than any other recognizable sector.
4. Bitcoin’s success is not tethered to emissionsThink of Market Cap as the “GDP of Bitcoin”Under our current financial system, as GDP increases, so do emissionsBitcoin breaks this tethering – something the current (fiat) system has not been able to emulate pic.twitter.com/uoQoUmjNnk
— Daniel Batten (@DSBatten) February 20, 2023
China banned Bitcoin in the middle of 2021. One sector affected the most was the Bitcoin mining industry. A severe clampdown by the Chinese government meant that many mining companies shut down activities while others moved to more friendly regions or adopted different mining systems outside the country.
Batten’s analysis showed that the Bitcoin emission intensity trend has been falling since the ban in China. He observed that during the same period, Bitcoin emission intensity has been on the decrease. Contrary to an earlier report by an independent outfit, Batten revealed that the Bitcoin intensity has been trending down for at least three and half years.
Batten noted that we could derive more accurate results on Bitcoin emission from charts of the Bitcoin network. According to him, this is now possible with the current existence of a model of the whole Bitcoin network. He noted that the model adds exclusion from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) model, which includes off-grid mining and flare gas mining.
The post Energy Analyst Says Bitcoin is no Longer Tied to Emissions appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text