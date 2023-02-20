Alchemy Pay and Google Pay Team Up to Bring Easy Fiat-Crypto Purchases

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alchemy Pay and Google Pay Team Up to Bring Easy Fiat-Crypto Purchases

Umair Younas - BlockchainReporter
2023-02-20 15:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Users may now make safe and simple cryptocurrency purchases with their fiat cash utilizing Google Pay on the Alchemy Pay on-ramp. The On and Off-Ramp & NFT Checking services provided by the Singaporean fiat-cryptocurrency payment processor are enhancing the use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions. Since its introduction in June 2022, many Web3 companies and token providers of varying sizes have included these ramp payment options.

Visa-Backed Alchemy Pay Expands Payment Options for Crypto Purchases with Google Pay Integration

It is no secret that digital wallets are rapidly expanding their share of the payment business. The mobile payment industry is dominated by Google Pay and Apple Pay (both of which are accepted by Alchemy Pay). You might choose Google Pay with any Android or iOS smartphone. That makes it easier for customers to make payments. Now, Alchemy-Pay has integrated it to make buying cryptocurrency easier.
With Alchemy Pay’s ramp services, customers may quickly and easily buy cryptocurrencies using fiat currency. And then they can keep their newly acquired cryptocurrencies in cold storage, a core tenet of the decentralized Web3 revolution. In addition to accepting both Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Visa and Mastercard in 173 nations and SEPA in the whole of Europe. Alchemy Pay also supports widely popular local payment options in developing markets. It includes GCash in the Philippines, Dana and OVO in Indonesia, and Pix in Brazil.
The founders of Alchemy Pay have worked in both traditional banking and the emerging fintech payments industry. It gives the company a leg up on the competition. Visa officially added Alchemy Pay as just an authorized service provider inside its Third Party-Agent Program. It provides the company’s legitimacy in the established payments sector.

Alchemy Pay Expands Crypto Payment Options with Polygon, Binance, and Google Pay Integration

Alchemy Pay’s years of expertise in the crypto industry have allowed them to forge strong alliances with industry heavyweights such as Polygon, Binance, Avalanche, Algorand, and Arbitrum. The team’s recent addition of Ethereum-Name-Service (ENS) and compatibility of Binance Pay has not only been well received by cryptocurrency natives, but also by the general public.
As of this writing, Alchemy Pay accepts Google Pay in these international currencies: USD, SGD, AUD, EUR, KRW, TWD, JPY, AED, NZD, TRY, CAD, and HKD. You must be aware that customers from outside the US might utilize USD as a payment option.
View full text