Alchemy Pay and Google Pay Team Up to Bring Easy Fiat-Crypto Purchases

Users may now make safe and simple cryptocurrency purchases with their fiat cash utilizing Google Pay on the Alchemy Pay on-ramp. The On and Off-Ramp & NFT Checking services provided by the Singaporean fiat-cryptocurrency payment processor are enhancing the use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions. Since its introduction in June 2022, many Web3 companies and token providers of varying sizes have included these ramp payment options.

Visa-Backed Alchemy Pay Expands Payment Options for Crypto Purchases with Google Pay Integration

It is no secret that digital wallets are rapidly expanding their share of the payment business. The mobile payment industry is dominated by Google Pay and Apple Pay (both of which are accepted by Alchemy Pay). You might choose Google Pay with any Android or iOS smartphone. That makes it easier for customers to make payments. Now, Alchemy-Pay has integrated it to make buying cryptocurrency easier.

With Alchemy Pay’s ramp services, customers may quickly and easily buy cryptocurrencies using fiat currency. And then they can keep their newly acquired cryptocurrencies in cold storage, a core tenet of the decentralized Web3 revolution. In addition to accepting both Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Visa and Mastercard in 173 nations and SEPA in the whole of Europe. Alchemy Pay also supports widely popular local payment options in developing markets. It includes GCash in the Philippines, Dana and OVO in Indonesia, and Pix in Brazil.

The founders of Alchemy Pay have worked in both traditional banking and the emerging fintech payments industry. It gives the company a leg up on the competition. Visa officially added Alchemy Pay as just an authorized service provider inside its Third Party-Agent Program. It provides the company’s legitimacy in the established payments sector.

Alchemy Pay’s years of expertise in the crypto industry have allowed them to forge strong alliances with industry heavyweights such as Polygon, Binance, Avalanche, Algorand, and Arbitrum. The team’s recent addition of Ethereum-Name-Service (ENS) and compatibility of Binance Pay has not only been well received by cryptocurrency natives, but also by the general public.

As of this writing, Alchemy Pay accepts Google Pay in these international currencies: USD, SGD, AUD, EUR, KRW, TWD, JPY, AED, NZD, TRY, CAD, and HKD. You must be aware that customers from outside the US might utilize USD as a payment option.