The buzz around Ordinals, or as they are commonly referred to as Bitcoin NFTs, continues. What is more, someone has traded their CryptoPunk for one from the Ordinals collection in what seems to be the first swap of this kind.

Bitcoin NFTs (inscriptions through the Ordinals protocol on the Bitcoin network) continue to perform and to drive a discussion within the community.

One of the most popular collections is that of the Ordinal Punks. It is made of 100 punks with the style of the traditional CryptoPunks collection and is inscribed within the very low inscription numbers on the Ordinals protocol.

They’ve received quite a lot of attention through their massive sales, most of which are currently in the region of around $100K.

That said, someone has decided to trade their original CryptoPunk for an Ordinal Punk in what seems to be the very first swap of this kind.

Confirmed trade: Ordinal Punk 16 for Cryptopunk 4155 by <@276695493441224705> <@900032291533881344> https://t.co/28If0WxlM5 — Ordinal Punk Sales (@OrdinalPunkSale) February 19, 2023

This is the CryptoPunk in question:

Source: Larva Labs

On the other hand, this is the Ordinal Punk that the above was swapped for:

Source: Ordinals

It’s also worth noting that the popular Bitcoin layer-two scaling solution – Stacks Network – saw its native cryptocurrency, STX, soar by a whopping 50% in the past 24 hours as the hype around Ordinals continues.

The post The First Major Swap? Ordinal Punk Traded for a CryptoPunk With Over $100K Floor Price appeared first on CryptoPotato.