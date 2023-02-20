Ripple Further Expands Into UAE, Payments Provider Will Use XRP

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Further Expands Into UAE, Payments Provider Will Use XRP

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2023-02-20 12:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Just recently, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse drew attention to the global regulatory progress in comparison to the headwinds the industry is facing in the United States. One region where crypto is seen as a promising innovation and where the company has already been able to sign high-profile collaborations is the MENA region (Middle East/North Africa).
And today, a new partner seems to have been added by Ripple. Punnoose Mathew, managing director of Dubai based Joyalukkas Exchange, wrote on LinkedIn that he had a meeting with Ripple employees Mark Johnson, William Cooley and Nick Taplin, “the leader in blockchain and crypto solutions for enterprises.” Mathew wrote:
It was a great discussion on how Ripple could be a great enabler for money transfer entities to scale up for affordable cross-border payments, instant settlement, and continuous liquidity access with their On-Demand Liquidity using the XRP platform. We are excited to collaborate with you.

This Is The New Partner Of Ripple

Although Ripple itself has not yet released an official confirmation of its new partner, Mathew’s wording is quite clear. The company will use the XRP-based technology On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to optimize its cross-border payments with it.
Joyalukkas Exchange is a part of Joyalukkas Group, a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate and a world-renowned brand in jewelry trading. The payment service provider aims to be one of the leading providers of foreign exchange services in the region.
In terms of cross-border payments, Joyalukkas Exchange’s website states that they offer a wide range of remittance solutions to every customer and guarantee the best rates. For this, the payment service provider has established several partnerships that allow “quick and easy transfers to any part of the world at the best rates.”
According to the website, the instant money transfer service allows money to be transferred within minutes through cash withdrawal at various agencies and also through account withdrawal in selected countries.
Moreover, Joyalukkas Exchange is one of the main agents of Western Union. It allows customers to send and receive money to more than 200,000 agent locations worldwide. The service provider has also partnered with other payment companies, including Transfast, Ezremit and IME.
As XRP community member Wrathof Kahneman noted, Joyalukkas Exchange and the American fintech company share some of the same existing partners.
They share some of existing @Ripple partners already. pic.twitter.com/X7uRyG3B2O
— WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) February 20, 2023
At press time, the XRP price is up 0.3% within the last 24 hours and stood at $0.3945, ranging between $0.3801 and $0.4052.
View full text