Binance Market Update (2023-02-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,849 and $25,195 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,521, down by -0.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY , ACH , and CFX , up by 90%, 72%, and 61%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: