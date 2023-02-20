copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-20)
Binance
2023-02-20 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,849 and $25,195 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,521, down by -0.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY, ACH, and CFX, up by 90%, 72%, and 61%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Hong Kong Proposes Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
- San Francisco Federal Bank Eyes CBDC System Development, Reveals Job Posting
- Yen-credible News: Japan to Pilot Digital Currency in April
- Filecoin’s FIL Token Jumps More Than 30%, Sparking Interest in Virtual Machine Launch
Market movers:
- ETH: $1697.63 (+0.16%)
- BNB: $316.5 (+0.44%)
- XRP: $0.3918 (+0.05%)
- ADA: $0.4045 (+0.22%)
- MATIC: $1.4834 (-2.54%)
- DOGE: $0.088 (-0.24%)
- SOL: $26.1 (+10.78%)
- DOT: $7.45 (+0.54%)
- SHIB: $0.00001357 (+2.96%)
- LTC: $97.49 (-1.78%)
Top gainers on Binance:
