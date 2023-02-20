Meta Launching Service Meta Verified for $11.99 – $14.99/ Month

Key Points:

Mark Zuckerberg is about to add a paid verification service, “Meta Verified,” to platform users. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram will charge $11.99 per month for purchases on the website and $14.99 for payments on iOS and Android. Meta still doesn’t change old accounts with green tick certification.

In the latest post on his personal Facebook page on February 19, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said he would launch Meta Verified – a green tick to authenticate accounts on two social networks, Instagram and Facebook, this weekend.

Meta Verified is a service that helps users authenticate their accounts with their IDs to get a green tick, thereby being better protected from network impersonation and directly connected to customer support.

“The new feature will increase the authenticity and security of our services,” Meta CEO Zuckerberg said.

The new service for personal and professional accounts matches the platform’s requirements. Business accounts cannot currently register to use this service. But first, only Australians and New Zealanders can experience Meta Verified.

As for the fee, the subscription will include both Instagram and Facebook accounts for $11.99 per month if purchased on the website and $14.99 at checkout on iOS and Android. There will be no Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases for websites.

Meta is still not making any changes to old accounts with green tick certification. “In the long run, we want to build a subscription service that is valuable to everyone, including content creators, businesses, and the community at large,” the CEO added.

Previously, billionaire Mark Zuckerberg had informed that Meta was about to launch a new product that empowers content creators on the company’s social networking platforms and warned about the costs associated with supporting content technology support for such a large number of users today.

Before, Meta, Snap, and Twitter had similar plans. In November, for the second time, the Elon Musk-owned social network introduced a monthly subscription to Twitter Blue for $8-11 a month, and caused mixed reactions.

The service was once halted after several paid accounts rampantly impersonated significant companies and politicians. However, this is still considered a tremendous revenue-generating bargain for Twitter.

