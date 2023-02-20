Voyager Creditors Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Former FTX, Alameda Executives

Top executives from FTX and Alameda Research have been subpoenaed by Voyager Digital’s unsecured creditors’ committee and are scheduled to appear next week remotely for deposition.

Bankman-Fried and other company executives also were subpoenaed last week by bankruptcy administrators for FTX.

Included in Voyager’s list of subpoenas is Samuel Trabucco, the former co-CEO of Alameda, who has kept a low public profile after retiring from the role in August 2022.

The depositions are scheduled to be conducted remotely on Feb. 23. Lawyers for Voyager’s creditors are investigating FTX's attempt to bail out crypto lender Voyager Digital when it went bankrupt in July 2022.

At the time, lawyers representing the bankrupt crypto lender responded to FTX’s proposal by calling it a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue."

“AlamedaFTX essentially proposes a liquidation where FTX serves the role of liquidator. The “fair value” of Voyager’s cryptocurrency assets and loans is subject to negotiation with AlamedaFTX,” the lawyers wrote at the time, saying the proposal was “designed to generate publicity for itself rather than value for Voyager’s customers.”

In the end, Binance.US won the bid for Voyager’s assets, and in mid-January, a U.S judge in New York gave the deal a green light to proceed.

Recently it was reported that Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering for FTX, whom Voyager also subpoenaed, plans to plead guilty to fraud charges.