Yuga Labs Immediately Replaces Design After Accusations of Plagiarism

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yuga Labs Immediately Replaces Design After Accusations of Plagiarism

Foxy - CoinCu
2023-02-20 09:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The logo design for Bored Ape Kennel Club was accused of plagiarism and copyright infringement by Easy Drawing Guides, a drawing company.
  • The founder of Yuga Labs contacted the freelancer they hired as the designer to investigate the situation.
  • Yuga Labs has removed and announced it would change the logo design.
On February 18, Yuga Labs founder Greg Solano announced that he would change the logo design for Bored Ape Kennel Club following allegations of image plagiarism and copyright infringement from Easy Drawing Guides, a drawing company.
A day earlier, Easy Drawing Guides accused Yuga Labs of copying its identical “wolf skull” image for commercial purposes.
The logo of the NFT Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) collection owned by Yuga Labs has been used without the artist’s license or permission.
Yuga Labs released the BAKC collection in June 2021 and then trademarked its logo in November. Still, the official Easy Drawing Tutorial Twitter posted an image of an almost identical wolf skull identical three months earlier, in April 2021.
According to Solano, this project hired a freelancer to create the logo’s design, adding that Yuga Labs contacted both the freelancer in question and the Easy Drawing Tutorials as part of the project investigation of an alleged infringement of intellectual property rights.
Saw the claims today about the BAKC logo. This was news to us and we're still investigating the situation. Have reached out to the freelancer we hired for that design and Easy Drawing Guides. We’ll be changing the logo and updating it on our site / ask marketplaces to change as… https://t.co/OwtflDXehz
— Garga.eth (Greg Solano) (@CryptoGarga) February 18, 2023
Solano also announced that the logo would be removed and replaced on the project’s website, and Yuga Labs will ask the marketplaces to do the same.
The Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT Collection is accessible to any wallet with a Bored Ape. Solano states that “the collection was made to raise money for charity from the very beginning” and has raised more than $1 million for animal charities.
But this continues not to be the first plagiarism scandal to happen to Yuga Labs. The battle with content creators Ryder Ripps over not asking permission to design BAYC in the RR/BAYC collection is still ongoing. Or before that, the BAYC collection that stormed the market was also denounced by Ryder Ripps as racist, promoting Nazism.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
View full text