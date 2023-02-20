Yuga Labs Immediately Replaces Design After Accusations of Plagiarism

Key Points:

The logo design for Bored Ape Kennel Club was accused of plagiarism and copyright infringement by Easy Drawing Guides, a drawing company.

The founder of Yuga Labs contacted the freelancer they hired as the designer to investigate the situation.

Yuga Labs has removed and announced it would change the logo design.

On February 18, Yuga Labs founder Greg Solano announced that he would change the logo design for Bored Ape Kennel Club following allegations of image plagiarism and copyright infringement from Easy Drawing Guides, a drawing company.

A day earlier, Easy Drawing Guides accused Yuga Labs of copying its identical “wolf skull” image for commercial purposes.

The logo of the NFT Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) collection owned by Yuga Labs has been used without the artist’s license or permission.

Yuga Labs released the BAKC collection in June 2021 and then trademarked its logo in November. Still, the official Easy Drawing Tutorial Twitter posted an image of an almost identical wolf skull identical three months earlier, in April 2021.

According to Solano, this project hired a freelancer to create the logo’s design, adding that Yuga Labs contacted both the freelancer in question and the Easy Drawing Tutorials as part of the project investigation of an alleged infringement of intellectual property rights.

Saw the claims today about the BAKC logo. This was news to us and we're still investigating the situation. Have reached out to the freelancer we hired for that design and Easy Drawing Guides. We’ll be changing the logo and updating it on our site / ask marketplaces to change as… https://t.co/OwtflDXehz — Garga.eth (Greg Solano) (@CryptoGarga) February 18, 2023

Solano also announced that the logo would be removed and replaced on the project’s website, and Yuga Labs will ask the marketplaces to do the same.

The Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT Collection is accessible to any wallet with a Bored Ape. Solano states that “the collection was made to raise money for charity from the very beginning” and has raised more than $1 million for animal charities.

But this continues not to be the first plagiarism scandal to happen to Yuga Labs. The battle with content creators Ryder Ripps over not asking permission to design BAYC in the RR/BAYC collection is still ongoing. Or before that, the BAYC collection that stormed the market was also denounced by Ryder Ripps as racist, promoting Nazism.

