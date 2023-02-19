Binance Market Update (2023-02-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,440 and $24,879 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,604, up by 0.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include COCOS , COS , and KEY , up by 175%, 44%, and 37%, respectively.

Market movers: