Arab World Crypto Adoption: Leading Bahrainian Hotel Accepts BTC Payments (Report)

Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort reportedly became the first hotel in the country to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

Other hotels located on the Arabian peninsula that embraced digital assets during the past several months include W Dubai – The Palm and Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Entering the World of Crypto

According to recent coverage, Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort partnered with Eazy Financial Services to allow guests to settle accommodation bills in cryptocurrencies. The hotel will place specially designed terminals at its outlets to enable the offering via the Binance app.

The Central Bank of Bahrain approved the move, making Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort the first in the nation where such a payment option is available. General Manager Amid Yazji commented:

“Keeping up with the development of technologies, and our constant desire to provide our valued guests with the highest levels of service, we are thrilled to announce that we are the first hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region to use the latest digital payment technologies in partnership with Eazy Financial Services.”

The luxurious four-star hotel overlooks the Arabian Gulf and offers its guests a swimming pool, private sandy, gym beach, gym center, and many other facilities. The leading platform that collects millions of opinions about organizations in the tourism sector – TripAdvisor – placed Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort among the ten best hotels in the country for 2023.

Manama’s pearl is not the only one in the Arab region that embraced digital assets. Two of the UAE’s resorts – W Dubai – The Palm and Palazzo Versace Dubai – have already jumped on the bandwagon.

The latter accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB), while the former also supports Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Other Hotels Part of the Club

As CryptoPotato reported in 2021, the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts collaborated with the cryptocurrency trading platform Coindirect to enable customers to book their accommodation via 40 different digital assets (with BTC and ETH being included).

“Guests can take advantage of paying in the cryptocurrency of their choice, based on the currency and location they are situated in at the time of booking, offering more freedom and a contemporary, personalized service,” Coindirect’s CEO Jesse Hemson-Struthers stated.

The hotel group stretches to numerous areas across the planet, with Bali, Phuket, the Himalayas, Rome, and Amsterdam being some of them.

The Chedi Andermatt – a Swiss hotel located in the Alps – also caught the crypto wave, allowing guests to settle bills in BTC or ETH. The offering can be applied only if accommodation is more than 200 CHF ($215). The cheapest double room costs around $700, making the limit easily reachable.

