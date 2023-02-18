copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-18)
Binance
2023-02-18 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 2.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,677 and $25,025 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,570, up by 3.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR, HFT, and KLAY, up by 30%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Unlock Protocol Launches Tool to Airdrop NFTs Via Email
- Crypto Scammers Feel the Chill: Revenue Drops 46% in 2022 — Chainalysis
- Oman to Establish Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets
Market movers:
- ETH: $1694.13 (+1.81%)
- BNB: $316.2 (+1.90%)
- XRP: $0.3935 (+1.00%)
- ADA: $0.4022 (+2.03%)
- MATIC: $1.5239 (+6.32%)
- DOGE: $0.08766 (+1.28%)
- SOL: $23.2 (+2.38%)
- DOT: $7.222 (+8.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001321 (+0.08%)
- LTC: $99.92 (+0.39%)
Top gainers on Binance:
