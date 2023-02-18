Binance Market Update (2023-02-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 2.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,677 and $25,025 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,570, up by 3.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR , HFT , and KLAY , up by 30%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: