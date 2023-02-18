OpenSea Announces 0% Trading Fees, Cuts Creator Earnings

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OpenSea Announces 0% Trading Fees, Cuts Creator Earnings

Semilore Faleti - Bitcoinist
2023-02-18 09:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has made some major announcements in the last few hours. Through their official Twitter account, OpenSea listed various changes to their fee and royalty structure, which are bound to have significant effects on user’s activity on the NFT platform – collectors and creators alike.

OpenSea To Introduce Some Important Changes

In the thread published on Frirday, Feb. 17, OpenSea first stated it will be implementing a 0% transaction fee policy – albeit only for a limited time. Prior to this announcement, OpenSea usually charges a 2.5% trade levy which forms a large portion of its revenue.
Alongside this announcement, OpenSea tweeted that it will now be employing an “optional creator earnings,” mandating collectors to pay only 0.5% royalty fee on all new and old NFT projects lacking on-chain enforcement method. However, users are free to pay a higher percentage if they see fit.
This move has been the major attraction point of OpenSea’s new changes as usually, creators enjoy a royalty fee fixed between 5%-10% of the sale price, serving as the major source of the continuous revenue for NFT collections following their initial launch.
With this recent policy change, OpenSea joins a host of other NFT marketplaces that are centering their operations around traders incentives rather than collectors.
Explaining the reasons for their actions, OpenSea started:
“Today, ~80% of total ecosystem volume does not pay full creator earnings, and the majority of volume (even accounting for inorganic activity) has moved to a zero-fee environment. While we continue to uphold on-chain enforcement through the operator filter, we’re moving to a different fee structure that reflects the needs of today’s ecosystem.”
In addition, OpenSea also announced that its operator filter would allow sales on NFT marketplaces with these same policies – including fast rising NFT marketplace, Blur – allowing creators to earn their full royalties across these platforms.

OpenSea’s Major Changes Come Amidst Ongoing Rivalry With Blur

Launched in November 2022, Blur is a new NFT marketplace that has taken the web3 world by storm, becoming one of the fastest-growing projects in the blockchain space. Despite only three months of operations, Blur currently ranks as the second largest NFT marketplace based on daily trading volume – falling behind only OpenSea.
Due to its rising influx of users, Blur has occupied the news in recent weeks as OpenSea’s main competitor giving the world’s largest marketplace a run for its money. In fact, Blur temporarily recorded a daily trading volume higher than OpenSea for the first time on Wednesday, according to data by Nansen.ai.
Although this development was mainly sponsored by the recent release of Blur’s native token, BLUR, the platform has clearly shown enough potential to dislodge OpenSea as the world’s leading NFT marketplace.
In addition, there has also been some outright battle statement between both parties, with Blur releasing an official blog post advising its users to boycott OpenSea due to the platform’s former policy which prevented creators from earning royalties on two trading platforms.
However, following OpenSea’s new operator filter policy that will not block operations with platforms with similar policies, e.g., Blur, there appears to be some resolution.
That said, OpenSea remains the biggest NFT marketplace for Blur’s impressive strides in the last few months. And following its buzzing announcement yesterday, OpenSea has shown intentions to maintain its 23% market dominance or even improve on it.
In other news, the crypto market recorded significant gains last week, attaining a current market cap of $1.073 trillion.
The crypto market valued at $1.074 trillion | Source: TradingView.com
-Featured Image: DPReview, Chart from TradingView.
View full text