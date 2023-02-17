Security Firm BlockSec Helps Platypus Recover $2.4M in Stolen Money

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Security Firm BlockSec Helps Platypus Recover $2.4M in Stolen Money

Foxy - CoiinCu
2023-02-18 04:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Blockchain security firm BlockSec helped Platypus recover $2.4 million for Platypus by taking advantage of a vulnerability in an attacker’s contract.
  • The attacker could only cash out $270,000 out of the nearly $9.1 million stolen.
Cryptocurrency security firm BlockSEC helps Platypus get back $2.4 million from attackers by implementing an upgraded proxy. With this help, the attacker can only get a small part of the original stolen funds.
With assistance from blockchain security company BlockSec, the Platypus protocol was breached yesterday, resulting in at least 2.4 million USDC being returned to the compromised platform.
We help @Platypusdefi recover 2.4M USDC from the attacker contract successfully!BlockSec will always be here to secure the whole ecosystem.
— BlockSec (@BlockSecTeam) February 17, 2023
According to MetalSleuth, a visualization tool from Blocksec, of the nearly $9.1 million in stolen monies from Platypus, it was discovered that the attacker could only pay out $270,000.
$8.5 million of the stolen money has been frozen in the contract where it was transferred, and another $380,000 from a second exploit attempt was unintentionally routed back to Aave.
BlockSec’s strategy for exploiting the attacker’s contract flaw centered around getting back some of the stolen money for Platypus.
“By leveraging this loophole, the project can transfer the funds from the attacker contract to the project’s account,”
Yajin Zhou, co-founder of BlockSec told The Block.
Using the proof of concept we produced, the project was able to recover $2 million. According to Zhou, this was done in order to reclaim the money from the attacker’s contract. He also said that $8 million in assets were left stranded because the attacker contract lacks a transfer function.
To get back the crypto, BlockSec used a callback function in the attacker’s contract.
“The attack was launched through the flash loan callback interface in the attack contract. This callback function has no access control. And during this callback function, the attacker hardcoded the logic to approve USDC to the project’s contract (which is a proxy),”
Zhou said.
As mentioned in an earlier Coincu News article, the Platypus Stablecoin Exchange Project was hacked with an estimated loss of $9 million. The project was hacked through flash loans on AVAX. The cause is believed to stem from a vulnerability in verifying the MasterPlatypusV4 contract using the EmergencyWithdraw function.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Foxy
CoincuNews
View full text