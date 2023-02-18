Bitcoin Soars, Then Retreats. What’s Behind This Week’s Rollercoaster? What’s Ahead?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Soars, Then Retreats. What’s Behind This Week’s Rollercoaster? What’s Ahead?

Jocelyn Yang - CoinDesk
2023-02-18 03:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
It’s been a wild week for bitcoin with the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reaching multiple six-month highs before retreating suddenly late Thursday, but then rallying again.
Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading over $24,557, up almost 3.1% over the past 24 hours and off a weekly high early Thursday when BTC surpassed $25,000 for the first time since August.
The Thursday drop notwithstanding, bitcoin was still changing hands 13% higher than it was seven days ago. The reasons for its rebound from previous support around $22,000, subsequent decline and then rally have varied. They underscore cryptos’ ongoing sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions and industry-specific events, even if BTC sometimes behaved counterintuitively.
Late Tuesday, investor optimism trumped concerns about a stablecoin crackdown and tepid Consumer Price Index (CPI) to send bitcoin, ether and most other cryptos soaring. In an interview with CoinDesk, Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko, said that bitcoin’s upturn was “a bit of a euphoric rally that regulatory issues have cooled off temporarily.”
Earlier in the week, Darius Tabatabai, co-founder of Vertex Protocol, a London-based decentralized exchange, said said that “we may have the makings of another bull market,”
A day later, markets turned wary and bitcoin dropped more than $1,000 in a few hours amid hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials, the announcement of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against disgraced Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, and a disappointing wholesale prices report suggesting that inflation remained stubbornly resilient.
BTC's “intermediate-term overbought conditions provide a headwind with important resistance around $25,200 nearby, which increases the likelihood of a short-term pullback. Support is near the 200-day MA $20,000,” Katie Stockton, founder of technical analysis-based research firm Fairlead Strategies, wrote to CoinDesk in an email.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst for foreign exchange market maker Oanda, noted in an email Friday that “after Bitcoin tested the $25,000 level and failed to extend higher, many active traders locked in profits. Appetite for risky assets might struggle over the short-term, which could support a Bitcoin consolidation as long as a regulatory crackdown does not take down a key stablecoin or crypto company.”
By Friday afternoon, investors seemed to have shaken off the latest discouraging news to push bitcoin just a few dollars short of $25,000 again. And cryptos continued to outperform equity markets to which they correlated for much of 2022. Ether (ETH), the second largest crypto in market value, has risen more than 12% over the past week.
Oanda’s Moya believes that the larger outcome of the new U.S. crypto regulatory push won't be apparent for a while, allowing markets to sort themselves out, and that the industry itself remains flush with interesting projects. “There’s always a period when the regulators and lawmakers want to hear from the market that they're going to impact,” Moya told CoinDesk in an interview. “But I haven't seen anything that take away from this market from continuing to grow, to see investment and to have projects done that could hopefully drive the use case argument for it,” he added, although he added that lot of money might leave stablecoins for other types of crypto investments.
To be sure, some observers think that regulatory overreach could drive away investment and spook markets. “Based on their unwillingness to come to the table, it’s clear that the SEC’s motivations of late are being driven by a desire to protect the financial incumbents – that is, Wall Street,” Al Morris, founder of the decentralized publishing protocol Koii Network, told CoinDesk in an email, adding that overly harsh U.S. regulations could benefit other crypto hubs in Europe and Dubai.

Optimism

But investors remained largely optimistic about crypto markets. They see the Fed approving a second consecutive 25 basis point rate hike at its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in March instead of returning to the more aggressive increases of 2022. And they hope that any economic contraction will be mild – a so-called safe landing that central bankers are seeking.
“While forecasts of higher rates weigh down on the values of future cash flows, increasing global liquidity is helping raise asset prices,” Lucas Outumuro, head of research at blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, wrote in a Friday newsletter.
Meanwhile, Moya noted on Thursday that “bitcoin resilience” has been “impressive” given bond market volatility and steady flow of regulation headlines.”
But he added cautiously in a follow-up interview with CoinDesk: “I think we have to live week by week and right now it seems that the main goal is to put consumer protections in place. That will ultimately be where things get fixated on these potential investigations. I think part of the market is also getting used to that type of expectation.”
View full text