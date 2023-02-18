Dollar (DXY) Reaches Inflection Point, Critical Level for Crypto Continuation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dollar (DXY) Reaches Inflection Point, Critical Level for Crypto Continuation

Tony Spilotro - Bitcoinist
2023-02-18 04:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The almighty dollar and the once trending DXY is at an important inflection point, with the potential to cripple the blossoming bull market in Bitcoin and the rest of crypto, or propel it to new heights.

The Devastating Impact Of Dollar Dominance

2022 devastated cryptocurrencies and other risk assets due to the seemingly endless dominance of the dollar. The DXY Dollar Currency Index climbed to the highest levels since the inception of Bitcoin.
Because USD is one half of most cryptocurrency trading pairs due to the dollar being the global reserve currency, when the dollar is strong, the other side of the pair weakens.
As momentum began to turn down in the DXY, it started to turn up across crypto. The last few months have provided a much needed relief rally across the asset class, thanks to a falling USD.
After retracing back to COVID levels, the DXY is attempting to find support. But according to the MACD, momentum could prove to be too heavy for the dollar to defend against, leading to a bearish crossover on the one month chart.

Bearish DXY Crossover Could Lead To Crypto Continuation

The DXY is a weighted basket of USD trading against GBP, JPY, and other currencies. The monthly DXY chart shows what could be a rebound in progress that the crypto market should be prepared for. However, if the MACD crosses bearish and confirms at the end of the month, it could cause bearish momentum to strengthen and create a dramatical decline in the dollar index.
This is especially important for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the crypto market, as the DXY crossing bullish on the monthly MACD is what led to the recent crypto winter. If the MACD fails to confirm a bearish crossover and diverges upward instead, it could cause further collapse across crypto and other assets.
Bitcoin is up more than 40% to start 2023, and many cryptocurrencies have posted several hundred percent rallies. A bearish crossover in the DXY could mean continuation in the recent crypto uptrend.
All eyes across the world of finance should be on this important inflection point. What happens next with the dollar and crypto?
View full text