Opera and Unstoppable Domains Offer Digital Identity to Millions

Opera users now have access to Unstoppable Domains, the Web3 domain provider offering digital identities, to bring digital identity power to millions of users. With the latest update, Opera is expanding its support for Web3 top-level domains (TLD). These include .nft, .x, and .wallet, for all of Opera’s Web3-enabled products. Additionally, in celebration of the partnership, Opera is giving away a free .nft domain. Users who verify their account and update their Twitter with their web3 domain name get a chance to win.

Unstoppable Domains announces their official partnership with Opera browser. Image Credit: Unstoppable Domains

Unstoppable Domains now let Opera users build and access web3 websites

Unstoppable Domains aims to onboard the world to Web3 by offering blockchain-minted domains. Consequently, it will provide full ownership and control of digital identities without renewal fees. By using web3 domains users can replace their crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name. Additionally, they can to log into and transact with various apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces.

Opera users can build and access Web3 websites powered by Unstoppable, like sandy.crypto or mago.x, visible across all of Opera’s Web3-enabled browsers. Similar, but not the same, tt is important to notice the difference with ENS domains.

This feature ensures websites are truly owned by the user, as they are on a completely peer-to-peer network. Content creators can finally rest assured they own their identity and content outright without the risk of takedowns from third parties, thanks to Unstoppable Domains.

Unstoppable provides your new digital identity

By replacing the need for long and complicated crypto wallet addresses, Opera and Unstoppable Domains are enabling a simpler transition to Web3. Opera’s global community can safely browse Web3 content without the risk of being tracked, thanks to Opera’s standard features such as Trackerblocker, Adblocker, and VPN.

“Expanding access to digital sovereignty is our North Star, and onboarding millions of Opera users to the next era of the Internet is a pivotal leap to deliver on that promise,” said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains.

Web3 domains offer different benefits than traditional ones. Image Credit: Unstoppable Domains

Opera has been a leader in bringing secure and accessible browsing solutions to its customers for over 25 years. Unstoppable Domains is on a mission to create a user-owned, digital identity for every person on the planet. Together, they’re obviously opening up a powerful new avenue to give people more ownership of their digital identity.

